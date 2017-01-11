13 Things to Do in DC This April

April’s all about getting back outdoors for fresh air frolicking, ranging from concerts and festivals to a massive pillow fight on the National Mall. Then there’s April 11, which features two massive beer festivals located side by side. So yeah, spring is looking just fine.
Apr 1-12
Bento boxes for Hanami parties Sure, those pink petals are cool, but the best part of the cherry blossom bonanza is picnicking Japanese-style. Zentan makes it easy by offering to-go bento boxes ($16) through April 12. Think grilled robata skewers, o-nigiri rice balls, and house-made cherry soda. Pro tip: call to reserve a box in advance.
Thomas Circle
Apr 4 Sat
International Pillow Fight Day Hit up the National Mall for a massive pillow fight kicking off at 3pm by the Washington Monument. It’s happening in close to 40 cities ranging from Heraklion, Crete to Daegu, South Korea, because it’s International Pillow Fight Day. Make sure to leave feather-releasing down pillows at home -- this isn’t a sorority house.
National Mall
Apr 6 Mon
Bluejacket’s Opening Day Fest Baseball’s back and Bluejacket’s celebrating with an outdoor beer fest from 11am-4pm at 4th and Tingey St SE. They’ll be pouring four signature beers and Chef Kyle Bailey will be grilling burgers and sausages. Also expect doughnuts and fried chicken sandwiches from GBD. In between bites, hit up the batting cage and fast pitch booth ($5 per round, cash only). Admission to the festival is free, but use this link to purchase a "Triple Play" package in advance.
Navy Yard
Apr 8 Wed
The Final Slow-Down Everything about this party at Penn Social is slow in honor of New Belgian Brewing’s tasty Slow Ride Session IPA. The bar has partnered with DC Bike Party to feature a Slow Roll competition. There will also be slow-mo performances and a Slow Ride video booth. The event is free and runs from 6-9pm, but you should still RSVP.
Downtown
Apr 11 Sat
2015 DC Beer Festival Move over baseball, because Nationals Park will once again serve as the arena for DC’s Beer Festival. This is your chance to mill around Centerfield Plaza and other sought after areas to sip on beer from dozes of craft breweries. Food trucks will provide the grub and lawn games should keep you busy. Choose the 1-4pm or 6-9pm session for $40.
Apr 11 Sat
Cherry Blossom Beer & Wine Festival The Yards near Nationals Park will once again transform into a wine-, beer-, and food truck-filled fest giving thousands of Washingtonians a reason to dink outside. Pick the afternoon (1:30-4:30pm) or evening session (6-9pm) and get ready to sample more than 50 beers and 30 wines, all in the name of flowers. The Big Cheese, Red Hook Lobster Pound, BBQ Bus, and Dirty South Deli will all be there to soak up the suds in your belly.
The Yards
Apr 12 Sun
Go Ape Get out of the city on a Sunday afternoon to take on a ropes course consisting of six zip lines, rope ladders, 44 traverses, two Tarzan swings, and more, all winding through Rock Creek Regional Park. No one’s going to make you do trust falls with your co-workers, don’t worry. You will, however, leave exhausted and in need of a sandwich. Admission for a two-three hour adventure is $57.
Rockville
Apr 21 Tue
The Softer Side of Red Wine Class Spring has sprung and that means you might not want to blow out your palette on big-bodied red wines normally reserved for winter cheer. Vinoteca’s "Softer Side of Red" class will showcase wines perfect for the new season, hailing from New Zealand, France, and the US. The $45 class is limited to 18 people and includes wine tastings, food pairings, and a $5 gift card to the restaurant.
U Street
Apr 21 Tue
Beer garden time Get back in the beer garden game, because these jovial outdoor drinkeries are calling your name. Don’t wait until your boss green lights Summer Fridays to hit them up either, because they’re way less crowded when there’s still a nip in the air. Some of our favorites are Dacha, Garden District, and Sauf Haus.
Multiple locations
Apr 22 Wed
Poste’s Patio Launch Party One of the best patios in the city is marking its return with a 5-7pm party featuring free passed appetizers from Chef Kyoo Eom and drink specials. No tickets necessary, just bring your patio-loving self.
Chinatown
Apr 25 Sat
8th annual Oyster Fest Hank’s Oyster Bar (Dupont) will be bumping come April 25 for their 8th annual Oyster Fest from 11am-3pm. An $85 ticket includes all-you-can-eat shucked oysters, fried oysters, popcorn shrimp, calamari, onion rings, and beyond. You can sip unlimited beer, wine, and soft drinks, too. Tickets will be available at HanksOysterBar.com
Dupont Circle
Apr 25 Sat
Kingman Island Bluegrass & Folk Festival Sway to bluegrass bands with 13,000 of your closest friends at this bluegrass festival on the Anacostia River. The 2015 line-up includes bands like Big Hoax, Kingsley Flood, and Split String Soup. The party runs from 1-8pm and tickets are available here. Don’t forget to stock up on beer tokens, as even the hippiest of hippies won’t share theirs.
Kingman and Heritage Islands Park
Apr 25 Sat
Crawfish for Cancer Take down as many crawfish as possible from 12-5pm at Bardo Brewpub as a part of a fundraiser for myeloma cancer research. Ticket prices start at $60 and escalate as the event draws nearer. The open bar will be stocked with Firefly Spirits, along with beer and wine.
NE DC
