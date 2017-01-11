13 Things to Do in DC This April

Sat

Cherry Blossom Beer & Wine Festival The Yards near Nationals Park will once again transform into a wine-, beer-, and food truck-filled fest giving thousands of Washingtonians a reason to dink outside. Pick the afternoon (1:30-4:30pm) or evening session (6-9pm) and get ready to sample more than 50 beers and 30 wines, all in the name of flowers. The Big Cheese, Red Hook Lobster Pound, BBQ Bus, and Dirty South Deli will all be there to soak up the suds in your belly.

The Yards

Cherry Blossom Beer & Wine Festival The Yards The Yards near Nationals Park will once again transform into a wine-, beer-, and food truck-filled fest giving thousands of Washingtonians a reason to dink outside. Pick the afternoon (1:30-4:30pm) or evening session (6-9pm) and get ready to sample more than 50 beers and 30 wines, all in the name of flowers. The Big Cheese, Red Hook Lobster Pound, BBQ Bus, and Dirty South Deli will all be there to soak up the suds in your belly.