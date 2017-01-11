Events

16 Things You Must Do in DC This July

By Published On 07/01/2015 By Published On 07/01/2015
Art Soiree

Don’t count on fireworks as your only entertainment in July. You should also pencil in silent disco parties, Star Trek day at Nationals Park, a whole lot of BBQ, and even a Christmas party. Here are 16 things to do that are worth your valuable summer time.

Woodrow Wilson House

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Wed

Vintage Game Night If game night gets you going, this is a can’t-miss because you get to play vintage board games in the sweet setting of the Woodrow Wilson House. The phrasemaker himself probably lounged out there sharing secrets over games and drinks. The $15 event includes two drinks, snacks, and unlimited game play. Buy more drinks for $5. The fun runs from 5:30-8pm.

President Woodrow Wilson House

Slate Wine Bar

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1-4

Slate Summer Festival Neighborhood spot Slate Wine Bar is ushering in summer with four days of deals. Visit from 5-8pm for free mussels and drink specials plus creative snacks like $4 chicken bacon tacos and $7 duck breast egg rolls (pictured).

Slate Wine Bar

Republic

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Sat

Freedom Fest at Republic Make your Fourth of July about beer because what’s more American than local suds? Republic is hosting a celebration featuring rare offerings from The Brewer’s Art, Denizens Brewing Company, Hellbender Brewing Company, and other local favorites. Expect live music too. Tickets are $40 and you can choose between an 11am-3pm session and a 3-7pm session. All-day VIP passes are $70.

Republic

3 Stars Brewing Company

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Sat

BeerBQ Brewery Battle Before fireworks time rolls around, stop by City Tap House for its second annual BeerBQ Brewery Battle from 12-5pm. City Tap House will compete for the title of best BBQ against three local breweries. Try all the dishes, plus sides, for $15 and tack on $5 beers from the participating breweries: 3 Stars, Evolution, and Adroit Theory. Throughout the afternoon, a cornhole tournament will take place. To enter for a chance to win a City Tap House gift certificate, arrive and sign up between 11am-1pm.

City Tap House

The Black Squirrel

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

Christmas in July at The Black Squirrel Make the muggy trudge from your office to The Black Squirrel on Friday, July 10th because they’re celebrating Christmas in July. This is your chance to drink nine holiday beers that would otherwise be hard to get until winter like Port City Tidings Ale, Ridgeway Insanely Bad Elf, and Great Lakes Christmas Ale. There will also be a free Christmas cookie happy hour from 5-8pm, and quite honestly, nothing sounds better than that.

The Black Squirrel

Del Campo

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

Del Campo at Dusk Tiki Party Del Campo’s seasonal rooftop parties are important to pay attention to because they come with one of the best views in the city. See what we mean on July 10th by pulling on island garb for a Tiki party featuring suckling pig, a raw oyster bar, and vacation-inspired cocktails. The party runs from 7-10pm and costs $37. Check the Del Campo website for tickets.

Del Campo

Visit Alexandria Virginia

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Historic brewery & tasting tour Bop around Old Town with beer experts Garrett Peck and Cat Portner learning about the foundations of local brewing. Stops include Portner Brewhouse for samples and one of the city’s current “Hops Stops,” AKA places that serve good beer.

Old Town, Alexandria

Bayou Bakery

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Barbecue Boot Camp with Bayou Bakery Chef David Guas Get up close with Chef David Guas as he runs you through recipes, tips, and techniques to have your best summer of BBQ ever. After all, he’s the author of Grill Nation and you probably caught him on the Travel Channel’s American Grilled. The $85 class at the brand-new second location of Bayou Bakery runs from 11am-1:30pm. Learn to cook on both grills and smokers and bring an apron.

Hill Center at the Old Naval Hospital

Cashion’s Eat Place

Date

Event

Location

Jul 12 Sun

Decades of Cocktails at Cashion’s Eat Place Cashion’s Eat Place is exploring different decades of cocktails, and next up is the 1970s. Head to the soulful Adams Morgan institution from 10pm-midnight on July 12th for drinks from guest bartender Rico Wisner of Ambar. Bites will be provided by Sam Adkins from newcomer Sally’s Middle Name and Boundary Stone’s Brad Walker.

Cashion's Eat Place

Art Soiree

Date

Event

Location

Jul 12 Sun

Rooftop Silent Disco Sundays at The Observatory Don’t let the weekend fizzle out. Finish it with a sophisticated bash on one of the city’s sexiest rooftops -- The Observatory at the Graham Hotel. Guests grab headphones and tune to three music channels, each of which will cause your set to glow a different color indicating to others what you’re listing to. This is the closest thing to a modern-day mating call. Also expect video art and hula performances. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

The Observatory

Jaleo

Date

Event

Location

Jul 13-26

Jaleo’s Paella Festival Take advantage of two weeks of paella at Jaleo locations in Penn Quarter, Crystal City, and Bethesda. Since we’re talking José Andrés, the paellas won’t be boring, especially with the help of guest chef Quim Marqués, who is from a seaside town near Barcelona. Thin, BBQ paella with pork ribs and baby squid or another delight, duck rice with foie gras.

Multiple locations

Smoke & Barrel

Date

Event

Location

Jul 13 Mon

High West Distillery Whiskey Dinner at Smoke & Barrel Smoke & Barrel's Chef Logan McGear is going all out for a four-course, wild game whiskey dinner in honor of High West Distillery’s new bourbon dubbed American Prairie. So much so that’s he’s going to attempt to make jackalope. Hear us out. Logan will cook up a dish of smoked antelope shoulder with rabbit ragu. Dinner is $65, call for tickets 202-319-9353.

Smoke & Barrel

Scott Suchman

Date

Event

Location

Jul 14 Tue

BRABO Guest Chef Dinner Series James Beard-nominated Chef Erik Bruner Yang will join Chef Harper McClure in the kitchen at BRABO for the third installment of the Alexandria restaurant's guest chef dinner series. We can personally vouch that they put their thinking chef hats on and pull out all the stops. The dinner runs $100 for five courses, with half of the proceeds going towards Caring for Cambodia.

BRABO

Flickr/Crosa

Date

Event

Location

Jul 19 Sun

Star Wars Day at Nationals Park The first official Star Wars Day at Nationals Park goes down July 19th. Find fellow fans and mingle before the first pitch on Half Street, the Center Field Plaza, or outside the Home Plate Gate. Once inside, you’ll find photo stations, roving characters, and more. Even concession stands will bust out a Star Wars snack. The first 25,000 fans in costume will win an R2-D2 can cooler. DO not bring your lightsaber. For real, don’t. 

Nationals Park

Equinox

Date

Event

Location

Jul 19 Sun

Sunday Night Adventure Series at Equinox Every Sunday night Equinox, Sous Chef Colin McClimans grabs the kitchen by the you-know-what and has his way with it. His increasingly popular “Sunday Night Adventure Series” is a chance for Colin to get creative. It’s a steal of a tasting menu because $45 gets you five courses with optional cocktail pairings for an additional $20.

Equinox

Tupelo Honey Cafe

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24-25

Moonrise Brunch at Tupelo Honey Cafe A new taste of the south, Tupelo Honey Cafe, landed in DC this spring. Its fried avocado is worth a visit on its own, but the biggest attraction is its “Moonrise Brunch,” offered Friday and Saturday nights from 10pm-midnight. Use its bacon biscuit sliders or sweet potato and bacon hash to soak up the happy hour that stretched into a night on the town. If you do want to keep going, you can create your own Old Fashioned or Champagne cocktail.

Tupelo Honey Cafe

