16 Things You Must Do in DC This July

Moonrise Brunch at Tupelo Honey Cafe A new taste of the south, Tupelo Honey Cafe, landed in DC this spring. Its fried avocado is worth a visit on its own, but the biggest attraction is its “Moonrise Brunch,” offered Friday and Saturday nights from 10pm-midnight. Use its bacon biscuit sliders or sweet potato and bacon hash to soak up the happy hour that stretched into a night on the town. If you do want to keep going, you can create your own Old Fashioned or Champagne cocktail.

Tupelo Honey Cafe

