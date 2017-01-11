16 Things to Do in DC This May

It’s mint julep-drinking time, but that’s not all you’ll be doing this May. Gear up for a month full of Cinco de Mayo specials and a whole lot of imbibing outside. And for those lone rainy days, you can build your own action figure. For real.
Date
Event
Location
May 2 Sat
Garden & Gun magazine’s Derby Social Garden & Gun magazine is bringing Southern charm to DC for the Kentucky Derby. Head to Jack Rose Dining Saloon from 4-7pm for live music, a cigar lounge, and drinks featuring Bulleit Frontier Whiskey. Dawn your sexiest seersucker suit for a chance to win "Best Dressed." A $125 ticket includes all food and drink.
Adams Morgan
Date
Event
Location
May 4 Mon
Sonoma Screens Somm Somm, the documentary that will change how you think about wine, is coming to Sonoma Restaurant and Wine Bar. Watch sommeliers try to get their Master Somm pins while munching on gourmet popcorn and other treats like pretzel twists with bacon peanut butter. When the film finishes, area sommeliers will guide guests through a blind wine tasting. Tickets are $30.
Capitol Hill
Date
Event
Location
May 5 Tue
Cinco de Mayo festivities The excuse to drink mid-week margaritas will not disappoint this year. The most wallet-friendly option is to hit either El Centro D.F. location, because they’ll have a stocked buffet of Mexican comfort food available from noon-11pm for $15. Think fajitas, flautas, empanadas, and tacos. Drink wise, you’ll dive into $5 margaritas boosted by house-made fruit purées.
Multiple locations
Date
Event
Location
May 6 Wed
Biscuit Bash Nine biscuit-slingers like Bar Pilar’s Jesse Miller and Mason Dixie Biscuit Co.’s Jason Gehring will face off in a buttery battle to benefit DC Central Kitchen on the Art and Soul patio from 6-8pm. There will also be cocktails, craft beer from Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, and scoops from Ice Cream Jubilee. Tickets are $40.
Capitol Hill
Date
Event
Location
May 7 Thu
Thirsty Firkin Thursday If Flying Dog is your local beer love-match, visit Granville Moore’s for Thirsty Firkin Thursday featuring one of its prized beers, The Truth. It’s dry-hopped with galaxy hops and pineapple. From 5pm on, you can try a Trio of Truth combo for $28, which includes two tastings of the Truth: one on draft and one from a firkin (a small barrel). Even the roasted chicken on the menu will be marinated in The Truth.
H Street NE
Date
Event
Location
May 8 Fri
Contemporaries Bash: A Tokyo Night Calling all Harajuku girls and Otaku boys, The Phillips Collection is bringing a taste of Tokyo to Dock 5 at Union Market. The party tries to capture the nightlife of Japan’s biggest city with Japanese-inspired cocktails, Mario Kart gaming stations, Taiko drumming, and more. New frozen-treat food truck Snocream will also be there for something sweet. The bash kicks off at 8:30pm and tickets are $125 for Phillips Collection members/$175 for non-members.
Date
Event
Location
May 8 Fri
Yoga Happy Hour You like happy hour. You like yoga (or at least you pretend to in order to meet women). Thanks to new studio East Side Yoga, you can combine these two pastimes. Stop in from 6:30-8:30pm for a 75-min flow yoga class set to a different music theme each week, like sounds from Michael and Janet Jackson. Stay and mingle afterwards with libations (both boozy and mocktail-y). The cost is $25/person and the schedule can be found here under "workshops."
Eastern Market
Date
Event
Location
May 9 Sat
EdibleDC Cocktail Derby The Poste courtyard will play host to a cocktail party that’s a hat tip to the Kentucky Derby from 2:30-4pm. You’ll learn to make and sip on spring and summer cocktails at more than six open bars while noshing on passed bites. Pay attention to your outfit because there will be a best-dressed prize. Tickets to the all-inclusive EdibleDC event are $50.
Chinatown
Date
Event
Location
May 9 Sat
Grilled Cheese Social The Rock Creek Social Club is holding Grilled Cheese Socials at Marvin again this summer. The May 9th installment will feature Jerome Baker III and DJ Impulse, plus an array of special melts including "The Pit" with mac & cheese and pulled pork. The event is free, but guests are asked to RSVP to gcs@rockcreeksocialclub.com
U Street
Date
Event
Location
May 9 Sat
VinoFest DC 2015 Like Questlove, White Ford Bronco, or Trouble Funk? They’re part of the lineup for VinoFest DC 2015 coming to Storey Park in NoMa. The festival that combines live music and free-flowing wine runs from 3-10pm. Food from Timber Pizza, Chaia, Three Little Pigs, and more will fuel your inevitable embarrassing dancing.
Storey Park, NoMa
Date
Event
Location
May 12 Tue
Locals-Only Happy Hour Happy hour at Eat The Rich on May 12 will be a little different. That’s because you’ll sip exclusively on local spirits. The bar’s teamed up with the Environmental Working Group to celebrate nearby distilleries, wineries, and breweries. Highballs and cocktails made with these spirits are $7 and beer and wine will go for $5. You can also slurp $1 Rappahannock River oysters. Know that a portion of the proceeds will support EWG’s environmental efforts.
Shaw
Date
Event
Location
May 14 Thu
White Party at the Penthouse Pool Dress in white and hang with all the pretty people at The Penthouse Pool at the Yards. The Washington in White party is a team effort between Bitches Who Brunch and new-to-DC dating service, Three Day Rule. The sexy sunset bash with an open bar runs from 6-9pm and tickets are $25.
The Yards
Date
Event
Location
May 16 Sat
ABV Libation Festival The trio responsible for memorable imbibing at Neighborhood Restaurant Group restaurants (ChurchKey, Iron Gate, The Partisan, etc) are coming together for the ABV Libation festival. Greg Engert, Jeff Faile, and Brent Kroll will serve creative beer, cocktails, and wine (respectively) at Canal Park in this first-of-its-kind event from 3-8pm. Wrap your head around seven craft cocktails, 20 innovative wines, and 35 beers perfect for spring. Food from Chef Nathan Anda will include smoked brisket, smoked pork shoulder sliders, and chili lime pork rinds. Choose between regular ($65) and VIP ($85) tickets.
Navy Yard
Date
Event
Location
May 17 Sun
DC Lamb Jam Grand Tasting Lamb is what’s for dinner at Union Market on May 17, because Lamb Jam is back. Chefs including The Partisan’s Ed Witt, Taco Bamba’s Victor Albisu, and The Arsenal’s Kyle Bailey will put forth a lamb bite with the hopes of winning "Best Dish." You’ll also find beer from DC breweries, wine, and a butcher demonstration, in case you want to try your hand at lamb at home. The event runs from 4-7pm and tickets are $60.
Date
Event
Location
May 21 Thu
Washington City Paper Margarita Wars The best salt-rimmed party of the year is back for the third year in a row. Yards Park will be buzzing with 20 mixologists making margs for you to sample, including representation from El Centro D.F., El Chucho, Chuy’s Tex Mex, Graffiato, and Jack Rose Dining Saloon. Food will be available for purchase. Plan to arrive at 6:30pm. Tickets are $25.
Navy Yard
Date
Event
Location
May 23 Sat
Action Figure Making Class There are bad classes. Like the kind where you paint smeary portraits of your puppy with cheap wine. This is not that class, because you’ll be making your own personalized action figure. Learn a little history along the way and eat some snacks during the three-hour workshop kicking off at 3pm. Tickets are $65.
Capitol Hill
