16 Things to Do in DC This May

Yoga Happy Hour You like happy hour. You like yoga (or at least you pretend to in order to meet women). Thanks to new studio East Side Yoga, you can combine these two pastimes. Stop in from 6:30-8:30pm for a 75-min flow yoga class set to a different music theme each week, like sounds from Michael and Janet Jackson. Stay and mingle afterwards with libations (both boozy and mocktail-y). The cost is $25/person and the schedule can be found here under "workshops."

