Events

16 Things You Must Do in DC This November

By Published On 10/28/2015 By Published On 10/28/2015
Farrah Skeiky

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best Reactions to President Obama's Farewell Address

related

13 Incredible Places You Won't Believe Are All in Russia

related

Quick, JetBlue's Two-Day Flash Sales Has $34 Flights

Bulky coat season is approaching, so get ready to double down on dark beer, bourbon, BBQ, and stretch-your-stomach parties in advance of Turkey Day. Here are 16 opportunities not to be missed, including the greatest food artisan extravaganza of the year -- The Emporiyum -- and more ANXO previews.

Related

related

The Telltale Signs It’s Election Season in DC

related

The Best Places to Eat Chesapeake Oysters in DC This Fall

related

Legend of the Fall: DC Seasons, Ranked

related

The Telltale Signs It’s Election Season in DC
Marissa Bialecki/Courtesy of Bluejacket

Date

Event

Location

Nov 1 Sun

Drink in Bluejacket’s 2nd Anniversary Party There are two strong reasons to hit Bluejacket the first day of the month. They’re celebrating their second year anniversary, which means a keg-fueled pig roast and patio party, and they’re also releasing bottles of the super-rare 2015 whiskey barrel-aged Double Mexican Radio at their adjoining bottle shop. This is your only chance to get it until next fall. The shindig runs from noon-4pm and there will be live music and plenty of oohh- and ahhh-worthy smells coming from the grill. 

Bluejacket

Drink in Bluejacket’s 2nd Anniversary Party Bluejacket There are two strong reasons to hit Bluejacket the first day of the month. They’re celebrating their second year anniversary, which means a keg-fueled pig roast and patio party, and they’re also releasing bottles of the super-rare 2015 whiskey barrel-aged Double Mexican Radio at their adjoining bottle shop. This is your only chance to get it until next fall. The shindig runs from noon-4pm and there will be live music and plenty of oohh- and ahhh-worthy smells coming from the grill. 

Add
Courtesy of DC Brau

Date

Event

Location

Nov 1 Sun

Take in a cult classic Mingle with the Sonic Transducers before you watch their epic performance of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at E Street Cinema. It gets better. The 7pm performance also includes sips of DC Brau starting at 6pm. Maybe you’ll get a better pour if you come in costume.

Downtown

Take in a cult classic Downtown Mingle with the Sonic Transducers before you watch their epic performance of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at E Street Cinema. It gets better. The 7pm performance also includes sips of DC Brau starting at 6pm. Maybe you’ll get a better pour if you come in costume.

Add
Courtesy of Brightest Young Things

Date

Event

Location

Nov 6 Fri

Hit the FotoWeekDC 2015 Opening Party FotoWeekDC is back so of course there’s a fete. It just happens to be at the former Spanish ambassador’s residence, so expect a classy vibe but without a dress code. More specifically, you’ll experience open bars, small bites, music, photo exhibits, and photo booths. The launch party runs from 7:30-11pm and costs $50 in advance, $60 day of. 

Former Spanish ambassador’s residence

Hit the FotoWeekDC 2015 Opening Party Former Spanish ambassador’s residence FotoWeekDC is back so of course there’s a fete. It just happens to be at the former Spanish ambassador’s residence, so expect a classy vibe but without a dress code. More specifically, you’ll experience open bars, small bites, music, photo exhibits, and photo booths. The launch party runs from 7:30-11pm and costs $50 in advance, $60 day of. 

Add
Courtesy of Neighborhood Restaurant Group

Date

Event

Location

Nov 7 Sat

Forget Oktoberfest. It’s Novemberfest! Virginia beer has caught up with Virginia wine. Here’s proof. At Rustico Alexandria's annual Novemberbest, you can try more than 50 craft beers from the Old Dominion State. Grind on smoked turkey legs, Old Bay fried chicken, and pumpkin spice donuts among other fall eats during the noon-5pm festival backed by music and games. Admission is $10 at the door, and you can opt to purchase food and drink tickets in advance here.

Rustico

Forget Oktoberfest. It’s Novemberfest! Rustico Virginia beer has caught up with Virginia wine. Here’s proof. At Rustico Alexandria's annual Novemberbest, you can try more than 50 craft beers from the Old Dominion State. Grind on smoked turkey legs, Old Bay fried chicken, and pumpkin spice donuts among other fall eats during the noon-5pm festival backed by music and games. Admission is $10 at the door, and you can opt to purchase food and drink tickets in advance here.

Add

related

The Best Places to Eat Chesapeake Oysters in DC This Fall
Courtesy of Port City Brewing Company

Date

Event

Location

Nov 8 Sun

Consume all the beer and chili Ah, the finer things in life: Port City Brewing beers and mounds of chili. Take on both in Port City’s tasting room November 8th when Mason Social will go against Reserve 2216 in a chili brawl from 2-6pm. A $20 ticket (benefitting Feed It Forward DC) includes a beer, chili, smoked BBQ pulled pork bites, and grilled half smokes from Logan Sausage Company.

Port City Tasting Room

Consume all the beer and chili Port City Tasting Room Ah, the finer things in life: Port City Brewing beers and mounds of chili. Take on both in Port City’s tasting room November 8th when Mason Social will go against Reserve 2216 in a chili brawl from 2-6pm. A $20 ticket (benefitting Feed It Forward DC) includes a beer, chili, smoked BBQ pulled pork bites, and grilled half smokes from Logan Sausage Company.

Add
Courtesy of Pizza Paradiso

Date

Event

Location

Nov 11 Wed

Celebrate English brewing Our friends across the pond do so many things well: corgis, footy, well-accented exasperation, but most of all, beer. That’s why Pizzeria Paradiso Dupont Circle is saluting English brewing with a UK tap takeover that will feature a mix of both storied and fresh breweries. Prices range from $5-$10 and are available all day.

Pizzeria Paradiso, Dupont Circle

Celebrate English brewing Pizzeria Paradiso, Dupont Circle Our friends across the pond do so many things well: corgis, footy, well-accented exasperation, but most of all, beer. That’s why Pizzeria Paradiso Dupont Circle is saluting English brewing with a UK tap takeover that will feature a mix of both storied and fresh breweries. Prices range from $5-$10 and are available all day.

Add
Courtesy of Capital Food Fight 

Date

Event

Location

Nov 12 Thu

It’s a Capital Food Fight! If you’re still stuck on Iron Chef as a show (we don’t blame you), then you’ll dig the Capital Food Fight that pits four local chefs against each other benefitting DC Central Kitchen. This year’s lineup consists of Centrolina’s Amy Brandwein, BRABO’s Harper McClure, Masseria’s Nick Steffaneli, and Indique’s K.N. Vinod. The event also convenes 75 of DC’s best restaurants to serve you bites. Look for Carla Hall, José Andrés, and Food Network’s Ace of Cakes star, Duff Goldman. The evening kicks off at 6pm and costs $250 (but it benefits DC Central Kitchen, remember!)

The Ronald Reagan Building 

It’s a Capital Food Fight! The Ronald Reagan Building  If you’re still stuck on Iron Chef as a show (we don’t blame you), then you’ll dig the Capital Food Fight that pits four local chefs against each other benefitting DC Central Kitchen. This year’s lineup consists of Centrolina’s Amy Brandwein, BRABO’s Harper McClure, Masseria’s Nick Steffaneli, and Indique’s K.N. Vinod. The event also convenes 75 of DC’s best restaurants to serve you bites. Look for Carla Hall, José Andrés, and Food Network’s Ace of Cakes star, Duff Goldman. The evening kicks off at 6pm and costs $250 (but it benefits DC Central Kitchen, remember!)

Add
Farrah Skeiky

Date

Event

Location

Nov 13 Fri

Get a sneak peak of ANXO The buildup to the opening of ANXO, DC’s first cidery and pintxos bar, has been intense. Your next chance to get a sneak peak is November 13th as it continues its monthly cider club series at Colony Club. Think 20 ciders and a big selection of hot and cold pintxos (like tapas but Basque). Arrive at 5:45pm for a cider pressing demonstration or stop by anytime from 6pm-1:30am (pinxtos available until midnight, but booze keeps flowing).  

Colony Club

Get a sneak peak of ANXO Colony Club The buildup to the opening of ANXO, DC’s first cidery and pintxos bar, has been intense. Your next chance to get a sneak peak is November 13th as it continues its monthly cider club series at Colony Club. Think 20 ciders and a big selection of hot and cold pintxos (like tapas but Basque). Arrive at 5:45pm for a cider pressing demonstration or stop by anytime from 6pm-1:30am (pinxtos available until midnight, but booze keeps flowing).  

Add

related

Legend of the Fall: DC Seasons, Ranked
Scott Suchman

Date

Event

Location

Nov 14 Sat

Become a truffle master Instead of paying $45 for a dish containing a Sacagawea coin’s worth of truffles, take a cooking with truffles class with Urbana’s head chef. You’ll master white truffle risotto, tagliatelle with black truffles, and salsify and polenta with mushrooms, truffles, and Parmigiano. The price includes bites and beverages and runs from 2-4pm. Call for reservations: 202-956-6650. 

Urbana

Become a truffle master Urbana Instead of paying $45 for a dish containing a Sacagawea coin’s worth of truffles, take a cooking with truffles class with Urbana’s head chef. You’ll master white truffle risotto, tagliatelle with black truffles, and salsify and polenta with mushrooms, truffles, and Parmigiano. The price includes bites and beverages and runs from 2-4pm. Call for reservations: 202-956-6650. 

Add
Courtesy of Emporiyum

Date

Event

Location

Nov 14 Sat

The Emporiyum! Santa (Oprah, or any other mega gift giver) came early and bequeathed DC with every edible present imaginable. That’s The Emporiyum marketplace in a nutshell. Everyone from head-of-the-class artisan food and beverage producers to your favorite eateries will be hawking their tasty wares including Dirty South Deli, Swizzler, Charm City Meadworks, Vigilante Coffee, Bullfrog Bagels, Taco Bamba, Whisked!, and so many more. A DJ will spin as you work your way through the samples at Dock 5 above Union Market on Saturday (10am-4pm) or Sunday (10am-3pm). Tickets range from $15-$40 based on entry time. Really, don’t miss this.

Union Market

The Emporiyum! Union Market Santa (Oprah, or any other mega gift giver) came early and bequeathed DC with every edible present imaginable. That’s The Emporiyum marketplace in a nutshell. Everyone from head-of-the-class artisan food and beverage producers to your favorite eateries will be hawking their tasty wares including Dirty South Deli, Swizzler, Charm City Meadworks, Vigilante Coffee, Bullfrog Bagels, Taco Bamba, Whisked!, and so many more. A DJ will spin as you work your way through the samples at Dock 5 above Union Market on Saturday (10am-4pm) or Sunday (10am-3pm). Tickets range from $15-$40 based on entry time. Really, don’t miss this.

Add
Courtesy of Washington City Paper

Date

Event

Location

Nov 19 Thu

Bacon & Bourbon whiskey festival anyone? As if you needed further explanation, there will be unlimited tastes of 30 whiskeys from around the world from producers like Dad’s Hat, Spicebox and Four Roses, plus bacon dishes from chefs representing the meatiest eateries in the land like Barrel, GBD, and Jack Rose Dining Saloon. The party starts at 6pm for VIPs ($115) and 7pm for general admission ($65). Find this pigfest in Eastern Market’s North Hall.

Eastern Market

Bacon & Bourbon whiskey festival anyone? Eastern Market As if you needed further explanation, there will be unlimited tastes of 30 whiskeys from around the world from producers like Dad’s Hat, Spicebox and Four Roses, plus bacon dishes from chefs representing the meatiest eateries in the land like Barrel, GBD, and Jack Rose Dining Saloon. The party starts at 6pm for VIPs ($115) and 7pm for general admission ($65). Find this pigfest in Eastern Market’s North Hall.

Add
Laura Hayes/Thrillist

Date

Event

Location

Nov 20 Fri

It’s a riot. An Oyster Riot. Old Ebbitt Grill’s Oyster Riot has become a DC tradition that’s worth splurging for at least once. As usual, there are three sessions: Friday from 7-10pm, Saturday from 1-4pm, and Saturday from 7-10pm. Tickets are $140 a pop and can be purchased here.

Old Ebbitt Grill

It’s a riot. An Oyster Riot. Old Ebbitt Grill Old Ebbitt Grill’s Oyster Riot has become a DC tradition that’s worth splurging for at least once. As usual, there are three sessions: Friday from 7-10pm, Saturday from 1-4pm, and Saturday from 7-10pm. Tickets are $140 a pop and can be purchased here.

Add
Laura Hayes/Thrillist

Date

Event

Location

Nov 22 Sun

Get steeped (!) in coffee history DC’s getting a visit from Sandra Wolter, and it could mean you will know more about coffee than your friends for the rest of your life. That’s because the Berlin native’s family has been in the coffee business since 1871, and she’s dedicated her life to brewing and educating people about beans. You’ll learn how coffee became world dominant and quirky facts along with experiencing cupping. The class, held at Mockingbird Hill starts at 1pm and costs $50.

Mockingbird Hill

Get steeped (!) in coffee history Mockingbird Hill DC’s getting a visit from Sandra Wolter, and it could mean you will know more about coffee than your friends for the rest of your life. That’s because the Berlin native’s family has been in the coffee business since 1871, and she’s dedicated her life to brewing and educating people about beans. You’ll learn how coffee became world dominant and quirky facts along with experiencing cupping. The class, held at Mockingbird Hill starts at 1pm and costs $50.

Add
Laura Hayes/Thrillist

Date

Event

Location

Nov 25 Wed

Friendsgiving before Thanksgiving Since you’re in DC, chances are your job is so important you can't flee to middle America to break bread with your girlfriend’s family on Thanksgiving. Or, maybe you just can’t handle another seat recliner showdown on the worst travel day of the year. Republic has your back with Friendsgiving -- a night combining game night, happy hour, and karaoke. It should feel like running into your high school mates at the one bar in your town the night before Thanksgiving. Warming cocktails like the “Mull It Over” will be served to enhance your holiday spirit.  

Republic

Friendsgiving before Thanksgiving Republic Since you’re in DC, chances are your job is so important you can't flee to middle America to break bread with your girlfriend’s family on Thanksgiving. Or, maybe you just can’t handle another seat recliner showdown on the worst travel day of the year. Republic has your back with Friendsgiving -- a night combining game night, happy hour, and karaoke. It should feel like running into your high school mates at the one bar in your town the night before Thanksgiving. Warming cocktails like the “Mull It Over” will be served to enhance your holiday spirit.  

Add
Laura Hayes/Thrillist

Date

Event

Location

Nov 25 Wed

Stretch Your Belly Few things can prepare you for Thanksgiving dinner better than the annual Stretch Your Belly party at Et Voila!, except perhaps an internship at a sumo wrestling community. The Belgian French bistro says give us $29.95 and we’ll bring the unlimited Blue Bay mussels Diablo with fries and a blonde ale or coq au vin with pasta, fries, and wine. Get in on this sumptuous deal from 5-10pm. 

Et Voila!

Stretch Your Belly Et Voila! Few things can prepare you for Thanksgiving dinner better than the annual Stretch Your Belly party at Et Voila!, except perhaps an internship at a sumo wrestling community. The Belgian French bistro says give us $29.95 and we’ll bring the unlimited Blue Bay mussels Diablo with fries and a blonde ale or coq au vin with pasta, fries, and wine. Get in on this sumptuous deal from 5-10pm. 

Add
Courtesy of DC Brau

Date

Event

Location

Nov 28 Sat

Hit the Made in DC Holiday Marketplace Black Friday bad. Shop small Saturday good. So it goes at the DC Brau on the 28th, when local artisans will make your holiday shopping easy by selling their goods at a marketplace inside the brewery from 1-7pm. The event, in partnership with Think Local First DC, will also have food trucks, live music, and lots of suds. 

DC Brau

Hit the Made in DC Holiday Marketplace DC Brau Black Friday bad. Shop small Saturday good. So it goes at the DC Brau on the 28th, when local artisans will make your holiday shopping easy by selling their goods at a marketplace inside the brewery from 1-7pm. The event, in partnership with Think Local First DC, will also have food trucks, live music, and lots of suds. 

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like