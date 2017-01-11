16 Things You Must Do in DC This November

Sun

Drink in Bluejacket’s 2nd Anniversary Party There are two strong reasons to hit Bluejacket the first day of the month. They’re celebrating their second year anniversary, which means a keg-fueled pig roast and patio party, and they’re also releasing bottles of the super-rare 2015 whiskey barrel-aged Double Mexican Radio at their adjoining bottle shop. This is your only chance to get it until next fall. The shindig runs from noon-4pm and there will be live music and plenty of oohh- and ahhh-worthy smells coming from the grill.

