Everything You Need to Do in DC This Weekend

There’s never a dull moment in DC, especially on the weekends. There are plenty of festivals, pop-ups, concerts, games, and parties in the nation’s capital, so here’s what you should be doing on your days off.
Thursday - Sunday
Jun 8-11
Be unapologetically proud for Capital Pride weekend
Various locations
Pride is always the most love-filled time in the city. The weekend of celebrations kicks off with a Rooftop Pool Party on Thursday at VIDA at The Yards, followed by the Opening Party, the DJ-heavy “Rainbow Resistance, Episode XXX: The Glampire Strikes Back,” on Friday at Rainbow Warehouse, and of course, the epic Pride Parade on Saturday. On Sunday, things finish up with the Pride Festival, the Pride Concert, and the Equality March. Throughout the weekend, there will also be tons of specials and parties at DC restaurants, including a Trumpets restaurant “pop-up reunion” at Quarter+Glory and Pride & Shine at Urbana starring drag performer Roxxxy Andrews.
Friday - Sunday
Jun 9-Sep 3
Infinity Mirrors has come and gone, but a new Instagram magnet has taken its place. XYZT is an interactive virtual exhibit featuring trippy displays of light in four dimensions: X (horizontal), Y (vertical), Z (depth), and T (time). The installation by French artists Adrien M and Claire B will make you feel like a wizard as you make digital waves on the surfaces and screens that detect your movements.
Friday
Jun 9
Del Campo’s summer rooftop party series returns this Friday with a Cuban theme. “Mambo and Mojitos” will be an evening of dancing, drinking, and dining with a gorgeous view of the city, sandwiches and croquettas from Chef Victor Albisu, and, for $30, a full open bar.
Friday - Sunday
Jun 9-18
Various locations
This year’s lineup for the DC Jazz Festival is stacked with more than 125 performances in 40 venues across the city. Featuring award-winning musicians like Robert Glasper and Pat Metheny, there’s something for everyone, whether you’re a jazz devotee or just a casual listener.
Friday - Sunday
Jun 9-11
Catch Wilco, Joe Jackson, or the B-52s in Virginia
Wolf Trap has a full schedule this weekend, with shows by the Grammy-winning indie band Wilco on Friday, New Wave singer-songwriter Joe Jackson on Saturday, and The B-52s as they celebrate 40 years of retro rock on Sunday. Pack a picnic and enjoy some great tunes out on the lawn.
Saturday
Jun 10
Throw back beer and meats at Airlie’s Brews & Barbecue
Airlie in Warrenton recently returned to its roots as a working farm, and the team is introducing their new persona to the public with their Brews and Barbecue garden party at the scenic Smokehouse. Enjoy craft beer from Old Bust Head Brewing Company and farm-to-table fare from the Airlie grounds, as well as live music, lawn games, and a lakeside fire pit.
Saturday - Sunday
Jun 10-11
This pop-up market is stocked with products exclusively from American-made brands, selling clothing, home goods, food, drink, and accessories. More than 75 vendors will be hawking their wares, including Ball and Buck, BLKSMTH, Kim Schalk, and Brothers Artisan Oil. Sponsors Maker’s Mark and Virginia Dare Winery will have complimentary drink samples, La Colombe Coffee will pour draft lattes, and Fellow Barber will offer $20 onsite haircuts.
Saturday - Sunday
Jun 10-11
Just a short drive from DC, the Annapolis Arts and Wine Festival is a celebration of local vineyards, designers, painters, and crafters. With tastings from more than 20 Maryland wineries, a vast art market with more than 140 exhibitors, an edible art class, over a dozen food trucks, and live music, you’ll have more than enough to see and do.
Sunday
Jun 11
Toki Underground is bringing in Astro Doughnuts for a one-day-only pop-up partnership at the ramen shop. The restaurant, which is normally closed on Sundays, will feature a special menu with out-of-the-box dishes like a black sesame glazed donut, scallion biscuits, and tonkotsu with kimchi cream cheese, and a Toki Monster donut with bourbon and angostura glaze and bacon bits. The food is available while supplies last.
