Everything You Should Definitely Be Doing in DC This Winter

Botanic Garden

Whether you actually have a green thumb or just wish you had one, this show is for you. Imagine a world filled with plant-based recreations of everything from DC’s Washington Monument to the Grand Canyon. Season’s Greenings promises all that... plus a train! In honor of the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service. There’ll also be one heck of a Christmas tree on display too. The Garden will be spicing it up on occasional Tuesday and Thursday nights with live music, which would make for a solid weekday date night, too.

