Where to Watch Fireworks in DC This 4th of July

Few occasions feel more patriotic than watching the dazzling light of a fireworks show with family and friends in the Nation’s Capital -- downing lagers while listening to the familiar pops ring through the night sky. When making your plans for the festivities, keep in mind that the Fourth of July this year will be, ahem, atypical due to a relocation of the fireworks display to West Potomac Park, a planned speech by President Trump at the Lincoln Memorial, and the possible addition of a second display on the Mall, according to The Washington Post. An official announcement from the White House is still pending.
Regardless of possible changes to programming, the National Fireworks show starts just after 9pm. But where are the best places to watch? Whether your ideal Fourth of July celebration means finding a good patch of grass at the park or bottomless champagne while floating down the Potomac, we’ve got you covered.
West Potomac Park
Downtown
Starts at: 9pm
West Potomac Park is located over a mile away from the Washington Monument (the usual location of the fireworks display) in between the Korean War Veterans’ Memorial and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial by the Tidal Basin. This updated location for the show was chosen in order to accommodate a larger crowd in anticipation of the supplemental programming, but we definitely still suggest getting there early to stake out your spot. Also, if you’re more sensitive to noise, consider bringing hearing protection as it will most likely get pretty loud. For more information check out the National Park Service’s website.
Pearl Street Warehouse
Southwest Waterfront
Starts at: 7pm
This is a great option if you plan on spending your day at the Wharf, or simply want to be by the water during the show (a great vantage point). The intimate music venue is hosting a Cantina Bambina Fireworks Viewing Party at their sister location at $45 a pop, which includes fresh-shucked oysters, spiced shrimp, hot dogs, watermelon, and cake. Drinks will be available for purchase at a cash bar -- and note that the event is 21 and over.
US Marine Corps War Memorial (Iwo Jima Memorial)
Arlington
Starts at: 9pm
Grab your picnic blanket and set up camp across the Potomac River at the US Marine Corps War Memorial. Not only will it serve as a perfect vantage point, especially considering the new location of the fireworks display, but also serves as a pretty epic backdrop for getting into a patriotic mood while watching the show.
The Kennedy Center Terrace
Foggy Bottom
Starts at: 9pm
Grab dinner in Georgetown and then stroll along the Potomac over to The Kennedy Center, where you can watch the fireworks from three vantage points: the spacious Roof Terrace, and the North and South Plazas. Any of the three would be glorious, but the terrace in particular offers one of the best views of the city if you can grab a prime spot.
A Potomac River Cruise
Georgetown
Starts at: 8:30pm
Get a completely unobstructed view of the show aboard the deck of a boat cruising down the Potomac. There are several options of who to book with, with most voyages lasting around 2-3 hours and including dinner, an open bar, and live entertainment. It’ll cost you, though -- with tickets ranging from $125 to upwards of $250. Check out Potomac Riverboat Company, Spirit Cruises, or Odyssey’s websites for tickets and more information.
The Rooftop at the Embassy Row Hotel
Dupont Circle
Starts at: 11am
If you’re in the mood to dance, head to the Rooftop of the Embassy Row Hotel where they’re throwing a party complete with a live DJ and signature American bites and beverages. The event lasts nearly all day long and, for the $150 entrance fee, you’ll get signature cocktails, Chef’s American Grill appetizer and entrée, and a chance to win prizes.
The Washington National Cathedral
Cathedral Heights
Starts at: 9pm
The Washington National Cathedral in Upper Northwest is one of the highest points in the DC area, giving you an amazing vantage point to watch the display from. This would be an ideal spot for families, and a great choice for low key picnicking since it’s further away from the main event.
POV at the W Hotel
Downtown
Starts at: 6:30pm
Looking to go all out this Fourth of July? Then you might want to check out POV’s annual National Fireworks viewing party overlooking The National Mall. Tickets will set you back a whopping $275 for general admission all the way up to $3,400 for an eight-top table. For the price of your general admission ticket you’ll get to enjoy POV’s newly transformed rooftop along with passed bites, food stations, and a limited open-bar.
Lady Bird Johnson Park
Columbia Island
Starts at: 9pm
We're willing to bet that watching the display from Lady Bird Johnson Park provides this year’s best unobstructed views (from land). Located on an island in the Potomac River, the park is right across the water from the show, which translates to an extremely epic fireworks viewing.
The Rooftop at City Winery
Ivy City
Starts at: 5pm
Finally, a free rooftop party! If you’re on the hunt for a Fourth of July event on a budget, this may be a great option for you. City Winery will be throwing their rooftop bash with performances by live DJs, cookout fare available for purchase, and frozen drinks specials. The one caveat is City Winery’s location, which is considerably further away than pricier options like the W.
