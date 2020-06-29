How to Safely Celebrate the Fourth of July in DC This Year

Last year, we remarked on how DC’s Fourth of July celebrations would be a bit... different, referring to the grandiose display of music, flyovers, and military demonstrations orchestrated by President Trump and his staff. But, after we used the word “atypical” to describe the holiday last year, 2020 stepped up and essentially said, “hold my beer.”

Indeed, this year has been anything but typical, first rocked by an ongoing global health pandemic. Recently, the world was also shook by the death of George Floyd and demonstrations and mostly peaceful protests continue around the country daily, as people fed up with systemic racism and inequality take to the streets.

A widing public acknowledgement of systemic issues that currently plague BIPOCs has also led to many engaging in a more thorough self re-education of American history, as people learn, in some cases for the first time, about another important independence day for this country, Juneteenth -- a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the US.

And now as we turn our attention toward the quickly approaching Fourth of July, a typically triumphant day festooned with fireworks in the air and hot dogs on the grill, Washingtonians are wondering what to expect during a year with a seemingly endless amount of surprises.