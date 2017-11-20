Everything You Must Do in DC This Holiday Season

As soon as the clock strikes midnight on November 1, it’s a mad dash to the end of the calendar. It’s the most over-scheduled time of the year, and this holiday season in DC is no exception, with tons of light displays, craft markets, celebratory dinners, festive concerts, lighting ceremonies, and more. There are lots of spots to feast on Turkey Day, you can catch a water ski show starring Santa and friends, and ring in the New Year with a chic party or two. Here’s what should be on your list this season.
Party Like It's the End of the World
Friday - Sunday
Nov 10-Jan 7
Ooh and aah at twinkly Christmas lights
Various locations
There’s no shortage of holiday light displays around the region, but there are definitely a few that stand out from the rest. Zoo Lights transforms the NationalZoo into a sparkling wonderland. Georgetown GLOW illuminates up the neighborhood with light art exhibits. Meadowlark’s Winter Walk of Lights is a stunning half mile of lights in the Meadowlark Botanical Gardens. Symphony of Lights has more than 100 light creations plus a laser light show.
Cost: Entrance fees and opening dates vary
Thursday
Nov 16
Explore The Watergate's stunning winter wonderland
Explore The Watergate's stunning winter wonderland
The Watergate is sure to become the place to hang this holiday season, with their outdoor rooftop skating rink and luxury igloos. There’s simply nowhere else in the city that can offer panoramic views while you ice skate, so head to the Top of the Gate for a one-of-a-kind winter experience. Plus, the Next Whisky Bar has introduced decked out 12-foot heated igloos on their terrace, which can be reserved for a tasting menu, a whiskey flight, a date night, or afternoon tea.
Cost: Skate rentals are $20 for adults. Igloos start at $200.
Saturday - Monday
Nov 18-Jan 1
This icy village starring Rudolph and all his friends was carved from more than 2 million pounds of ice. In addition to the sculptures, there are four ice slides throughout. The place is kept at 9 degrees, so parkas are provided.
Cost: Tickets start at $24 for children and $32 for adults
Thursday
Nov 23
Let someone else do the the cooking on Turkey Day
Various locations
Skip the stress and the mess and let the pros handle the bird. Various restaurants host Thanksgiving feasts, but our picks include Blue Duck Tavern’s epic family-style meal, Mintwood Place’s decadent three-course dinner, and Succotash’s classic Southern spread.
Cost: Prices vary
Thursday - Monday
Nov 23-Jan 1
Take a road trip across America inside the U.S. Botanic Garden
This year’s holiday theme is Roadside Attractions, with model trains that chug around plant creations made to look like iconic sights from across the country. On select Tuesdays and Thursdays in December, there will be live holiday music in the Conservatory.
Cost: Free
Friday - Saturday
Nov 24-Dec 23
Shop for everyone on your list at the Downtown Holiday Market
Downtown, Centered at Eighth and F Streets NW
The 13th annual Downtown Holiday Market boasts more than 150 regional artisans selling art, crafts, jewelry, pottery, clothing, and specialty food items. There’s also seasonal entertainment and snacks while you shop. Check back regularly, since the exhibitors and the selection of goods rotates.
Cost: Entrance is free
Friday - Saturday
Nov 24-Jan 6
Mount Vernon goes all out for the holidays, with old-timey Christmas events happening throughout the season. Hang out with Aladdin the Christmas camel, watch chocolate demos, find out what the Washingtons would have eaten for holiday dinner, have tea with Martha, or tour the estate by candlelight.
Cost: Admission is $18 and certain programs have additional ticket fees
Friday - Saturday
Nov 24-Dec 9
Let Mariah Carey and other performers dazzle you
MGM is getting in the spirit with two holiday shows this season. Mariah Carey will belt “All I Want for Christmas Is You” on November 24, and Cirque Dreams Holidaze will dazzle with acrobatics and tunes from December 6 through 9.
Cost: Ticket prices vary
Thursday
Nov 30
The White House Ellipse
The lighting of the National Tree takes place on November 30 this year featuring Mannheim Steamroller, with the television broadcast following on December 4 on the Hallmark Channel. Starting December 1, it will be open daily. During your visit, be sure to admire the creative ornaments adorning the surrounding trees representing each state and territory.
Cost: Free
Friday - Saturday
Dec 1-2
Admire the kilts during the Scottish Christmas Walk Weekend
Old Town Alexandria
Get in touch with your Scottish heritage (or just pretend you’re in Braveheart) with a tartan-riddled parade, a heather and greens sale, and a Scotch tasting event.
Cost: The parade is free and Taste of Scotland starts at $110 per ticket
Friday - Sunday
Dec 1-3
Middleburg
The bucolic town of Middleburg is the perfect backdrop for Christmas magic. Have breakfast with Santa, watch horses, riders, and hounds strut through town during the Hunt Review, enjoy the Christmas parade, shop at the craft show, indulge in a progressive food and wine tasting, and catch the tree lighting.
Cost: Free admission, costs vary at shops and restaurants
Friday - Sunday
Dec 1-3
The Christkindlmarkt is a recreation of a traditional German public Christmas market featuring goods from more than 40 local artisans. The historic house will also be decorated and open for tours.
Cost: Admission is $10 per day
Friday - Sunday
Dec 1-17
Walk in a winter ‘wunderland' with s'mores and cocktails
Wunder Garten’s Winterfest will have a Made in DC market, a Christmas tree lot, art installations, s’mores and a fire pit, live music, food vendors (including Timber Pizza), hot cocktails, winter beers, and a whole lot of holiday lights.
Cost: Free admission
Saturday - Sunday
Dec 2-3
During this annual holiday event, the whole museum will be filled with cheer. Expect musical performances, cooking demos, festive decor, holiday movie screenings, and more.
Cost: Free
Monday - Wednesday
Dec 4-13
Strathmore’s holiday lineup includes classical crossover quartet Sons of Serendip, Canadian Brass, Bohemian Caverns Jazz Orchestra, and the Hip Hop Nutcracker. It all kicks off with jazz from saxophonist Dave Koz.
Cost: Ticket prices vary depending on the event
Tuesday - Sunday
Dec 5-31
Deck the halls with cheer at tons of Kennedy Center events
The holiday season at the Kennedy Center is stacked with the Second City’s take on Dickens, an NSO POPs holiday concert, the Nutcracker ballet (obvi), a Washington Chorus Christmas concert, a jazz New Year’s Eve with Dee Dee Bridgewater, and much more.
Cost: Ticket prices vary
Monday - Thursday
Dec 11-14
Be merry at two big shows at Capital One Arena
The Capital One Arena is hosting the HOT 99.5 Jingle Ball (with Fall Out Boy, Kesha, Logic, and more) and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s Ghost of Christmas Eve.
Cost: Ticket prices vary
Tuesday
Dec 12
The White House Ellipse
This year’s lighting ceremony includes Dreidelman & the Macabees, hot latkes and donuts, free dreidels, and menorah kits.
Cost: Free tickets are required for admission
Wednesday
Dec 13
Celebrate the Festivus for the rest of us
Rustico is embracing this classic Seinfeld tradition with 20+ holiday ales, the official Festivus pole, glassware giveaways, and themed bar snacks. Given Rustico's success with previous Festivus events, this year's should be a lot of fun.
Cost: Admission is free, but food and drink prices vary
Wednesday
Dec 13
Billed as the largest Hanukkah happy hour in the area, this year’s event is going back in time at Decades to relive the '80s and '90s. Era-appropriate attire is encouraged. There will be food and drink specials and a winter clothing drive.
Cost: Tickets are $5
Saturday - Sunday
Dec 16-17
Dance Place is celebrating Kwanzaa with a performance by Coyaba Academy, Coyaba Dance Theater, and special guests. You can expect plenty of vibrant dancing and rhythmic African drumming.
Cost: Tickets start at $15
Saturday - Sunday
Dec 16-17
The Cathedral Choir society is spreading Christmas joy with festive tunes and carol sing-alongs during their concert series at the majestic National Cathedral.
Cost: Tickets start at $25
Monday
Dec 18
Attempt vague gestures at self control at Latke-palooza
Commissary is partying with latkes for the fourth year. The star attraction is the bottomless latke and deep-fried donut bar, which includes traditional, sweet potato, and Brussels sprout latkes. In case this sweetens the deal, 10% of the proceeds benefit the Jewish Food Experience.
Cost: Tickets are $22 per person
Sunday
Dec 24
Old Town Alexandria Waterfront
Quite possibly one of the weirdest ways to celebrate the holidays? Water-skiing Santa. Mr. and Mrs. Claus and their motley crew take to the Potomac River to spread holiday cheer.
Cost: Free
Sunday
Dec 24
Have a glorious Feast of the Seven Fishes
Various locations
Partake in the Italian holiday tradition of the Feast of the Seven Fishes at Masseria, Fiola, G by Mike Isabella, and more. If you want to try to pull off the multi-course meal at home, consider taking a crash course from chef Dylyn Coolidge at Casolare.
Cost: Prices vary
Monday
Dec 25
Enjoy Christmas brunch or dinner at DC restaurants
Various locations
After ripping open that loot under the tree, head out to a local restaurant to enjoy brunch or dinner. Hay Adams, Teddy and the Bully Bar, and Cafe Berlin, are among the establishments opening their doors and serving up decadent holiday fare.
Cost: Prices vary
Sunday
Dec 31
Ring in the New Year any which way you like
Various locations
Need somewhere to celebrate the start of 2018? Many bars and restaurants in the area are throwing New Year’s bashes, including Bresca’s Black & Gold Soirée, Captain Gregory’s cocktail pairing dinner, and The Riggsby’s caviar and Champagne affair.
Cost: Ticket prices vary
Monday
Jan 1
Nurse your New Year's hangover with brunch
Various locations
When you roll out of bed on New Year’s Day in search of carbs and coffee, look no further than Declaration’s pizza (set to all three Hangover movies), oodles of noodles at Sfoglina, and French fare at Mon Ami Gabi Reston, where you’ll be rewarded with a gift card if you stay in your PJs for brunch.
Cost: Prices vary
Sign up here for our daily DC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.