Everything You Must Do in DC This Holiday Season

From Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day, the holiday season feels like we’re all just dashing through the snow in a one-horse open runaway sleigh. There are family obligations, company parties, and frenzied travel, but don’t forget to make time for some festive fun. Hit a craft market, stroll through a lights display, go to a jingle-bell-rockin’ party, get in the spirit at a concert, or sip a seasonal cocktail. Here’s everything you need to do in DC this holiday season.
NOVEMBER
Watch the world light up for the season
November 9-January 6
Various locations
There’s no shortage of holiday light displays around the region, but there are definitely a few that stand out from the rest. Zoo Lights transforms the National Zoo into a sparkling wonderland complete with a gingerbread village, a laser light show, and a holiday market. Georgetown GLOW illuminates up the neighborhood with light art exhibits. Meadowlark’s Winter Walk of Lights is a stunning half-mile of lights in the Meadowlark Botanical Gardens. Symphony of Lights has more than 100 light creations made up of 300,000 bulbs.
Cost: Entrance fees and opening dates vary.
Enjoy Bourbon on Ice
Beginning November 10
Bourbon Steak
During the holiday season, the patio at Bourbon Steak will transform into a winter wonderland with three decorated, themed ice domes named after famous Bourbon-producing cities: Louisville, Bardstown, and Lexington. From inside your exclusive igloo, you’ll be able to order warming beverages like hot buttered rum and comforting dishes like bacon potato gratin. The rest of the patio will be equipped with fire pits, fuzzy blankets, and glow-in-the-dark lawn games.
Cost: Reservations start at $150 per dome. Each dome accommodates up to 6 people.
Deck the Kennedy Center halls with music and dance
November 14-December 31
Kennedy Center
The holiday season at the Kennedy Center is stacked with the Washington National Opera’s Silent Night; NPR’s A Jazz Piano Christmas; The Second City’s Love, Factually; the Nutcracker ballet; Merry TubaChristmas; several NSO Pops holiday concerts; The Washington Chorus’ Candlelight Christmas, and more.
Cost: Ticket prices vary.
Explore a world made of ICE
November 16-January 1
Gaylord National
The Gaylord’s icy village has returned, and this year it depicts the story of A Charlie Brown Christmas in more than 2 million pounds of colorful ice. In addition to the sculptures, there are four ice slides throughout. Elsewhere in the resort, guests can admire a 55-foot Christmas tree suspended from the atrium ceiling, or catch a 25-minute gravity-defying show, Cirque Dreams Unwrapped.
Cost: Tickets to ICE! start at $24 for children and $32 for adults. Guaranteed seating for Cirque is $19.99.
Let someone else cook your turkey
November 22
Various locations
Skip the stress and the mess and let the pros take care of you on Thanksgiving. Various restaurants host Turkey Day feasts, but our picks include Blue Duck Tavern’s epic family-style meal, a decadent three-course meal at The Smith, and a different type of bird (duck a l’orange) and a duck-fat washed cocktail to match at Brabo Brasserie. You can also take your meal to-go at Cork Wine Bar (sides & desserts), the St. Regis (turkey, sides & pie), and Fare Well (vegan versions of holiday favorites).
Cost: Prices vary.
Ride the rails around America at the US Botanic Garden
November 22-January 1
U.S. Botanic Garden
This year’s holiday theme is “Season’s Greenings: All Aboard!” showcasing iconic train stations across the country made from plants. On select Tuesday and Thursday evenings in December, there will be live holiday music in the Conservatory.
Cost: Free.
Shop small on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday
November 23-24
Alexandria
Instead of getting trampled at big box stores, Old Town Alexandria offers a boutique shopping experience the weekend after Thanksgiving. On Black Friday, more than 50 independent shops will offer discounts deals starting at 6 a.m., followed by the city’s tree lighting that evening. On Small Business Saturday, stores are offering special activities like giveaways, pop-up musical performances, arts and crafts, photos with Santa, and more. During this weekend and on Saturdays throughout the month of December, there will be holiday happenings throughout Upper King Street, including free massages, a braid bar, cookie making, toy making, and more.
Cost: Merchandise prices vary.
Shop for everyone on your list at the Downtown Holiday Market
November 23-December 23
Downtown, Centered at 8th and F Streets NW
The annual outdoor Downtown Holiday Market consistently ranks as one of the country’s best holiday markets. It boasts more than 150 regional artisans selling fine art, crafts, jewelry, pottery, clothing, and specialty food items. There’s also seasonal entertainment and snacks while you shop. Check back regularly, since the exhibitors and the selection of goods rotates.
Cost: Entrance is free.
Bask in island Christmas vibes at Sippin’ Santa
November 23-December 23
Archipelago
Archipelago is going tiki for the holidays. They’re bringing the tropical pop-up Sippin’ Santa to DC, complete with festive cocktails, funky glassware, and lots of tiki decor. The bar will be open seven days a week during the pop up.
Cost: Entrance is free.
Experience Christmas past at George Washington’s estate
November 23-December 31
Mount Vernon
Mount Vernon is bursting with Christmas spirit during holidays with candlelight tours, fireworks displays, and old time-y workshops and demonstrations happening throughout the season. Meet Aladdin the Christmas camel, have tea with Martha, or learn how to make a holiday wreath.
Cost: Admission is $18 and certain programs have additional ticket fees.
Snag tickets to one of many holiday concerts at Strathmore
November 25-December 19
Strathmore
Strathmore’s holiday lineup includes Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, and The Hip Hop Nutcracker. It all kicks off with Home Free: A Country Christmas.
Cost: Ticket prices vary depending on the event.
Marvel at the light of the National Tree
Beginning November 28
The White House Ellipse
The lighting of the National Tree takes place on November 28th this year featuring a roster of performers like Abby Anderson, Anthony Kearns, Gabby Barrett, Matthew West, and more. After the ceremony, the tree will be lit every day from 4:30 p.m. to midnight.
Cost: Free.
Admire the kilts during the Scottish Christmas Walk Weekend
November 30-December 1
Old Town Alexandria
Discover your Scottish heritage (or take your Gerard Butler accent out for a spin) with a Tartan-filled parade, a heather and greens sale, and a Scotch tasting event.
Cost: The parade is free and Taste of Scotland starts at $180 per ticket.
Have yourself a very little Christmas in Middleburg
November 30-December 2
Middleburg
Middleburg represents the very best of small town America, especially during the magical Christmas season. Catch the tree lighting, have breakfast with Santa, watch horses, riders, and hounds strut through town during the Hunt Review, shop at the craft fair, and indulge in a progressive food and wine tasting.
Cost: Free admission, costs vary at shops and restaurants.
Shop your way through a traditional German Christmas Market
November 30-December 2
Heurich House Museum
Each December, the Heurich House Museum recreates a traditional German public Christmas market in the garden. Christkindlmarkt features goods from more than 40 local artisans, from jewelers and ceramicists to chocolatiers and house ware makers. The historic house will also be seasonally decorated and open for tours.
Cost: Admission starts at $15 per day.
Walk in a winter ‘wunderland'
November 30- December 16
Wunder Garten
Wunder Garten’s Winterfest returns this year with a Makers Market of local artisans, a Christmas tree lot, an interactive art installation, pet photos with Santa, food vendors (including Caliburger and Timber Pizza), winter beers, hot cocktails, and plenty of string lights.
Cost: Free admission.
DECEMBER
Take part in the lighting of the National Menorah
December 2
The White House Ellipse
This year’s lighting ceremony includes Dreidelman and the Macabees, the US Army Band, hot latkes and donuts, free dreidels, and menorah kits.
Cost: Free tickets are required for admission.
Take a trip around the world during Winternational
December 6
Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center
This annual Embassy showcase offers a taste of the culture and traditions of more than 55 countries. At each Embassy’s exhibit, you’ll be able to shop for art, food, and crafts or learn about travel and tourism in various destinations.
Cost: Free tickets are encouraged.
Celebrate and nosh at the People’s Hanukkah Party
December 6
Casolare
This 2nd annual party is an evening of lights, latkes, and libations. Expect traditional dishes along with surprises from Tico, The Riggsby, and Alta Strada. DJ Nes Gadol is bringing the beats, and the candle lighting ceremony will be led by distinguished Rabbis.
Cost: Tickets are $25.
Sing along at two big shows at Capital One Arena
December 10 & 23
Capital One Arena
The Capital One Arena is hosting the HOT 99.5 Jingle Ball (with Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, G-Eazy, Meghan Trainor, and more) and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.
Cost: Ticket prices vary.
Embrace the seven principles of Kwanzaa
December 15-16
Dance Place
Dance Place is celebrating Kwanzaa with a performance by Coyaba Academy, Coyaba Dance Theater, and special guests. You can expect plenty of vibrant dancing and rhythmic African drumming.
Cost: Tickets start at $20 for general admission.
Experience the Joy of Christmas in a cathedral
December 15-16
Washington National Cathedral
Hear jubilant tunes and carols performed by chorus, organ, and brass at the majestic National Cathedral. You’ll hear songs like "Ave Maria," "On Christmas Night", and "Hark the Herald Angels Sing."
Cost: Tickets start at $25.
Watch Santa waterski on the Potomac
December 24
Old Town Alexandria Waterfront
Quite possibly one of the weirdest ways to celebrate the holidays? Waterskiing Santa. Mr. and Mrs. Claus and the crazy elves take to the Potomac River to spread holiday cheer. Afterwards, the whole merry crew is available for a meet and greet.
Cost: Free.
Be the belle of the MatzoBall
December 24
Decades
Now in its 32nd year, this Jewish singles' event is always an unforgettable night. Dubbed the most epic one-night-stand of the year, this is one party you don’t want to miss.
Cost: Tickets start at $30.
Have a gluttonous Feast of the Seven Fishes
December 24
Various locations
Various restaurants around the DMV offer the chance to partake in the Italian holiday tradition of the Feast of the Seven Fishes. So far, only RPM Italian has announced their dinner, but Italian standbys like Masseria, Osteria Morini, Centrolina, and Fiola will likely host feasts.
Cost: Prices vary.
Relax and enjoy Christmas brunch or dinner out
December 25
Various locations
After a busy day of gifting, plan to dine out for brunch or dinner. Most restaurants have not yet announced their menus, but restaurants like the Hay Adams, Kingbird, and Cafe Berlin are known for their decadent holiday fare. Plume is offering a “First American Holiday” tasting menu inspired by the ingredients and dishes enjoyed by the founding fathers.
Cost: Prices vary.
Ring in the New Year in style
December 31
Various locations
Need somewhere to celebrate the start of 2018? Many bars, restaurants, venues and neighborhoods in the area are throwing New Year’s bashes, including Fish’s food and firework-filled gala, Captain Gregory’s cocktail pairing event, a black tie Gatsby Masquerade Gala at the Showroom, Bar Elena’s buffet bash, and the family friendly First Night Alexandria.
Cost: Ticket prices vary.
JANUARY
Nurse your New Year’s hangover with brunch
January 1
Various locations
When you roll out of bed on New Year’s Day feeling every single one of those glasses of Champagne, look no further than carb-heavy brunches around the city. Many popular restaurants offer brunch on a weekday to help you ease into the New Year.
Cost: Prices vary.
