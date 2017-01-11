Everything You Need to Check Out in DC This Fall

Lincoln Theatre (& other locations)

Few people in comedy are as beloved as Tig Notaro, so when she calls up her friends and invites them to perform at her festival, they tend to show up. And Notaro knows a lot of very famous, very funny people. All of them will descend upon DC in late October for her fifth Bentzen Ball. Organized by Brightest Young Things, the festival spans four nights across several venues around town, and it’s filled with all sorts of comedy -- standup shows, podcast tapings, cabaret, and even a horror storytelling gathering this year. The full lineup is still taking shape, but the best part of any Bentzen Ball gig is that you never know who might dropped by and grab the mic.

