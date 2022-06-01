How to Celebrate Pride Month in DC

Turn up at Pride parties around the city

Pride Month is a fabulous excuse to pop the proverbial (and literal) champagne, and bars and clubs around DC are making it easy to do so with planned parties and events happening all month long.

Kick things off on Saturday, June 5 at lesbian bar A League of Her Own’s Queer Prom Night. Intended to replace any bad memories you might associate with your high school prom, this will be a rainbow-themed night of celebrating your authentic self. The next day, sail down the Potomac with Washington Heights and other fabulous queens during a Pride Boat Party, where they’ll be bumping the sounds of Kim Petras, Cardi B, and more.

Be careful not to spill your pint as you buckle over in laughter at Red Bear Brewing, DC’s only fully queer-owned brewery, which is hosting a Queer AF comedy show on Thursday, June 9. If dancing is more your thing, spend that night at the next iteration of HAUS PARTY, a live music dance event hosted by Bosco from season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. On Friday, June 10, the Howard Theatre is hosting FUSE, a Pride Womxn’s Party with multiple DJ sets and drink specials all night long.

Those in need of a dip in the pool can make their way to the rooftop at VIDA on Saturday, June 11 for an afternoon full of music, appetizers, and swimming. The popular gym is well known for inclusivity, and that night they’re hosting a Trans Pride Pool Party that is equally guaranteed to cool you down as it will help heat your night up.

If you’d rather stay dry (sweat doesn’t count), head over to an Alice in Wonderland-themed dance party in Navy Yard instead. Hosted by Scorpio Entertainment, WONDERLAND will take in an enormous, 25,000-square-foot space with three floors for a joyous night that includes a five-hour-long open bar, DJ sets, party tents, and immersive art projections.

Those who don’t want the night to end will be happy to learn that it doesn’t have to, thanks to Flash. The Pride Afterhours event doesn’t swing its doors open until the wee hour of 3:30 am, when DJs Isaac Escalante and Nina Flowers will be lighting up the dance floor until well after the sun comes up.