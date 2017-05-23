The Best Outdoor Concerts in the DC Area This Summer

If you’ve been jonesing to get outside and see some live music, we’ve got your fix. From now through Labor Day, there’s pretty much a great outdoor show every night, from rock and soul icons to up-and-coming country stars and rappers. To help you plan your summer music itinerary, take a look at our calendar for all the best concerts you can see under the stars in DC and its surrounding areas. Just don’t forget to douse yourself in mosquito spray before you go.
Date
Event
Location
May 24 Wed
Bon Iver Justin Vernon and the band’s acoustic and folktronica sounds are best enjoyed outdoors, making the Pavilion the perfect place to see him.
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Bon Iver Merriweather Post Pavilion Justin Vernon and the band’s acoustic and folktronica sounds are best enjoyed outdoors, making the Pavilion the perfect place to see him.
Date
Event
Location
May 25 Thu
Mary J. Blige The queen of '90s hip-hop soul brings you the hits, like "Not Gon’ Cry" and "Family Affair."
Wolf Trap
Mary J. Blige Wolf Trap The queen of '90s hip-hop soul brings you the hits, like "Not Gon’ Cry" and "Family Affair."
Date
Event
Location
May 28 Sun
National Memorial Day Concert On the eve of Memorial Day, enjoy a free performance from the National Symphony Orchestra, Vanessa Williams, Five for Fighting, Scotty McCreery, and more on the Capitol’s west lawn.
The US Capitol
National Memorial Day Concert The US Capitol On the eve of Memorial Day, enjoy a free performance from the National Symphony Orchestra, Vanessa Williams, Five for Fighting, Scotty McCreery, and more on the Capitol’s west lawn.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 2-4
Capital Jazz Fest The 25th edition of the annual fete features nearly dozens of acts on two grand stages throughout the weekend, including Robin Thicke, Corinne Bailey Rae, Sheila E, and George Benson.
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Capital Jazz Fest Merriweather Post Pavilion The 25th edition of the annual fete features nearly dozens of acts on two grand stages throughout the weekend, including Robin Thicke, Corinne Bailey Rae, Sheila E, and George Benson.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 3 Sat
Iron Maiden The metal legends are touring in support of 2015’s The Book of Souls with support from Sweden’s Ghost. Bring earplugs.
Jiffy Lube Live
Iron Maiden Jiffy Lube Live The metal legends are touring in support of 2015’s The Book of Souls with support from Sweden’s Ghost. Bring earplugs.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 4 Sun
Chance the Rapper A favorite of Barack Obama and Lin-Manuel Miranda, and unofficial “nephew” to Beyoncé, the Chicago rapper is one of the greatest MCs working today.
Jiffy Lube Live
Chance the Rapper Jiffy Lube Live A favorite of Barack Obama and Lin-Manuel Miranda, and unofficial “nephew” to Beyoncé, the Chicago rapper is one of the greatest MCs working today.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 9-18
DC Jazzfest DC Jazz Fest brings 125 performances to 40-plus venues with an amazing array of talent that includes Pat Metheny, the Kenny Garrett Quintet, and Robert Glasper.
Various locations
DC Jazzfest Various locations DC Jazz Fest brings 125 performances to 40-plus venues with an amazing array of talent that includes Pat Metheny, the Kenny Garrett Quintet, and Robert Glasper.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 9 Fri
Dierks Bentley Bentley’s What the Hell Tour rolls into Virginia, and you can bet the beer will be flowing.
Jiffy Lube Live
Dierks Bentley Jiffy Lube Live Bentley’s What the Hell Tour rolls into Virginia, and you can bet the beer will be flowing.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 11 Sun
Jack Johnson Where better to hear the Hawaiian singer’s surfing songs than outdoors? Boston roots rockers Lake Street Dive open.
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Jack Johnson Merriweather Post Pavilion Where better to hear the Hawaiian singer’s surfing songs than outdoors? Boston roots rockers Lake Street Dive open.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 14 Wed
James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt This is one of four baseball stadium concerts Taylor and Raitt will play this summer, so you know it’ll be special.
Nationals Park
James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt Nationals Park This is one of four baseball stadium concerts Taylor and Raitt will play this summer, so you know it’ll be special.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18 Sun
Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds With the Dave Matthews Band on hiatus, Matthews and Tim Reynolds are out on an extensive North American Tour to perform acoustic renditions of the jam act’s hits.
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds Merriweather Post Pavilion With the Dave Matthews Band on hiatus, Matthews and Tim Reynolds are out on an extensive North American Tour to perform acoustic renditions of the jam act’s hits.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Tue
John Legend Mr. Chrissy Teigen unleashes his baby-making vocals on the Merriweather crowd, with local R&B singer Gallant opening.
Merriweather Post Pavilion
John Legend Merriweather Post Pavilion Mr. Chrissy Teigen unleashes his baby-making vocals on the Merriweather crowd, with local R&B singer Gallant opening.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 22 Thu
Elvis Costello and the Imposters The rock legend and his band will perform songs from 1982’s Imperial Bedroom, as well as other hits from his lengthy career.
Wolf Trap
Elvis Costello and the Imposters Wolf Trap The rock legend and his band will perform songs from 1982’s Imperial Bedroom, as well as other hits from his lengthy career.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25 Sun
Luke Bryan His tour is called the "Huntin' Fishin' & Lovin'" so put on your cowboy boots and dance the night away to "Country Girl," "Drunk on You," and "Crash My Party."
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Luke Bryan Merriweather Post Pavilion His tour is called the "Huntin' Fishin' & Lovin'" so put on your cowboy boots and dance the night away to "Country Girl," "Drunk on You," and "Crash My Party."
Date
Event
Location
Jun 27 Tue
Lionel Richie Enjoy a sweet dose of nostalgia as the Motown legend plays his from his solo career and Commodores era.
Filene Center
Lionel Richie Filene Center Enjoy a sweet dose of nostalgia as the Motown legend plays his from his solo career and Commodores era.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 16 Sun
Warped Tour Over 60 punk, hardcore, and metal acts take over the Pavilion, including Gwar, the Ataris, and Hawthorne Heights.
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Warped Tour Merriweather Post Pavilion Over 60 punk, hardcore, and metal acts take over the Pavilion, including Gwar, the Ataris, and Hawthorne Heights.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Mon
Gorillaz If you have to see one virtual animated band this summer, make it Gorillaz, who are touring in support of their fifth album, Humanz.
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Gorillaz Merriweather Post Pavilion If you have to see one virtual animated band this summer, make it Gorillaz, who are touring in support of their fifth album, Humanz.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 19 Wed
Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper It’s not the most obvious pairing, but we complain about hearing “Maggie May,” “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?”, “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” and “Time After Time” in the same night.
Jiffy Lube Live
Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper Jiffy Lube Live It’s not the most obvious pairing, but we complain about hearing “Maggie May,” “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?”, “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” and “Time After Time” in the same night.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 25 Tue
Diana Ross Miss Ross brings her Supremes and solo hits, as well as a bunch of gorgeous covers to Wolf Trap.
Wolf Trap
Diana Ross Wolf Trap Miss Ross brings her Supremes and solo hits, as well as a bunch of gorgeous covers to Wolf Trap.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 29 Sat
Aretha Franklin At 75, the Queen of Soul can still belt out the hits with power.
Wolf Trap
Aretha Franklin Wolf Trap At 75, the Queen of Soul can still belt out the hits with power.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 3 Thu
Blondie and Garbage You’d be a “Stupid Girl” (or guy) to miss Blondie and Garbage’s co-headlining “Rage and Rapture Tour.”
Wolf Trap
Blondie and Garbage Wolf Trap You’d be a “Stupid Girl” (or guy) to miss Blondie and Garbage’s co-headlining “Rage and Rapture Tour.”
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Aug 8 Tue
Goo Goo Dolls So why don’t you slide into Wolf Trap for a night with Johnny Rzeznik and the boys?
Wolf Trap
Goo Goo Dolls Wolf Trap So why don’t you slide into Wolf Trap for a night with Johnny Rzeznik and the boys?
Date
Event
Location
Aug 10 Thu
Dashboard Confessional Don’t forget to bring some tissues.
Wolf Trap
Dashboard Confessional Wolf Trap Don’t forget to bring some tissues.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 13 Sun
Lady Antebellum The “Need You Now” chart-toppers are back at Merriweather, this time in support of their new album Heart Break.
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Lady Antebellum Merriweather Post Pavilion The “Need You Now” chart-toppers are back at Merriweather, this time in support of their new album Heart Break.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 15 Tue
Santana Carlos Santana continues to shred, mixing his set lists with his ‘60s classics, Supernatural hits, and a bunch of covers that veer into some wild jams.
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Santana Merriweather Post Pavilion Carlos Santana continues to shred, mixing his set lists with his ‘60s classics, Supernatural hits, and a bunch of covers that veer into some wild jams.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 16 Wed
Regina Spektor and Ben Folds The pop pianists teamed up before on Folds’ 2008 single “You Don’t Know Me” and, most recently, on a cover of “Dear Theodosia” for The Hamilton Mixtape, so there’s a good chance you’ll see some duets at this show.
Wolf Trap
Regina Spektor and Ben Folds Wolf Trap The pop pianists teamed up before on Folds’ 2008 single “You Don’t Know Me” and, most recently, on a cover of “Dear Theodosia” for The Hamilton Mixtape, so there’s a good chance you’ll see some duets at this show.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 25 Fri
Chris Isaak A true entertainer, Isaak brings plenty of humor into his sets, which usually include plenty of old rock covers and his hits “Wicked Game” and “Two Hearts.”
Wolf Trap
Chris Isaak Wolf Trap A true entertainer, Isaak brings plenty of humor into his sets, which usually include plenty of old rock covers and his hits “Wicked Game” and “Two Hearts.”
Date
Event
Location
Aug 25 Fri
John Mayer Pop hits, acoustic ballads, and blues jams are all parts of Mayer’s sets these days, so there’s a little something for every type of Mayer fan.
Jiffy Lube Live
John Mayer Jiffy Lube Live Pop hits, acoustic ballads, and blues jams are all parts of Mayer’s sets these days, so there’s a little something for every type of Mayer fan.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 26 Sat
Jason Aldean Late August is the perfect time for an outdoor sing-along of “A Little More Summertime” and the country star’s many other hits.
Jiffy Lube Live
Jason Aldean Jiffy Lube Live Late August is the perfect time for an outdoor sing-along of “A Little More Summertime” and the country star’s many other hits.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Sep 9 Sat
Brad Paisley Close out your summer with the Grammy-winning country star and his pals Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant, and Lindsay Ell.
Jiffy Lube Live
Brad Paisley Jiffy Lube Live Close out your summer with the Grammy-winning country star and his pals Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant, and Lindsay Ell.
Sign up here for our daily DC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.