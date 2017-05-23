Events

The Best Outdoor Concerts in the DC Area This Summer

By Published On 04/14/2016 By Published On 04/14/2016
Lady Antebellum
Lady Antebellum | Sterling Munksgard/Shutterstock

Trending

related

You'll Be Happier With Less Money in These Cities

related

This Legend Took His Senior Portraits At Taco Bell

related

Uber Wants to Charge You More Based on Your Destination

related

Watch This Excited Dog Try to Take Over in the Middle of a Newscast

Stuff You'll Like

related

Aziz Ansari's Black-and-White 'Master of None' Episode Owes Everything to a Classic Movie

related

Mountain Dew's Patriotic New Flavor Is a Mix of Its Most Popular Sodas

related

This Is What's Happening When You Light a Fart on Fire

If you’ve been jonesing to get outside and see some live music, we’ve got your fix. From now through Labor Day, there’s pretty much a great outdoor show every night, from rock and soul icons to up-and-coming country stars and rappers. To help you plan your summer music itinerary, take a look at our calendar for all the best concerts you can see under the stars in DC and its surrounding areas. Just don’t forget to douse yourself in mosquito spray before you go.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 24 Wed

Bon Iver Justin Vernon and the band’s acoustic and folktronica sounds are best enjoyed outdoors, making the Pavilion the perfect place to see him.

Merriweather Post Pavilion

Bon Iver Merriweather Post Pavilion Justin Vernon and the band’s acoustic and folktronica sounds are best enjoyed outdoors, making the Pavilion the perfect place to see him.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 25 Thu

Mary J. Blige The queen of '90s hip-hop soul brings you the hits, like "Not Gon’ Cry" and "Family Affair."

Wolf Trap

Mary J. Blige Wolf Trap The queen of '90s hip-hop soul brings you the hits, like "Not Gon’ Cry" and "Family Affair."

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 28 Sun

National Memorial Day Concert On the eve of Memorial Day, enjoy a free performance from the National Symphony Orchestra, Vanessa Williams, Five for Fighting, Scotty McCreery, and more on the Capitol’s west lawn.

The US Capitol

National Memorial Day Concert The US Capitol On the eve of Memorial Day, enjoy a free performance from the National Symphony Orchestra, Vanessa Williams, Five for Fighting, Scotty McCreery, and more on the Capitol’s west lawn.

John Legend
John Legend | JStone/Shutterstock

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 2-4

Capital Jazz Fest The 25th edition of the annual fete features nearly dozens of acts on two grand stages throughout the weekend, including Robin Thicke, Corinne Bailey Rae, Sheila E, and George Benson.

Merriweather Post Pavilion

Capital Jazz Fest Merriweather Post Pavilion The 25th edition of the annual fete features nearly dozens of acts on two grand stages throughout the weekend, including Robin Thicke, Corinne Bailey Rae, Sheila E, and George Benson.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 3 Sat

Iron Maiden The metal legends are touring in support of 2015’s The Book of Souls with support from Sweden’s Ghost. Bring earplugs.

Jiffy Lube Live

Iron Maiden Jiffy Lube Live The metal legends are touring in support of 2015’s The Book of Souls with support from Sweden’s Ghost. Bring earplugs.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 4 Sun

Chance the Rapper A favorite of Barack Obama and Lin-Manuel Miranda, and unofficial “nephew” to Beyoncé, the Chicago rapper is one of the greatest MCs working today.

Jiffy Lube Live

Chance the Rapper Jiffy Lube Live A favorite of Barack Obama and Lin-Manuel Miranda, and unofficial “nephew” to Beyoncé, the Chicago rapper is one of the greatest MCs working today.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 9-18

DC Jazzfest DC Jazz Fest brings 125 performances to 40-plus venues with an amazing array of talent that includes Pat Metheny, the Kenny Garrett Quintet, and Robert Glasper.

Various locations

DC Jazzfest Various locations DC Jazz Fest brings 125 performances to 40-plus venues with an amazing array of talent that includes Pat Metheny, the Kenny Garrett Quintet, and Robert Glasper.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 9 Fri

Wilco The indie rock stalwarts are still out on the road after releasing Schmilco last year, and they sound as good as ever.

Wolf Trap

Wilco Wolf Trap The indie rock stalwarts are still out on the road after releasing Schmilco last year, and they sound as good as ever.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 9 Fri

Dierks Bentley Bentley’s What the Hell Tour rolls into Virginia, and you can bet the beer will be flowing.

Jiffy Lube Live

Dierks Bentley Jiffy Lube Live Bentley’s What the Hell Tour rolls into Virginia, and you can bet the beer will be flowing.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 11 Sun

Jack Johnson Where better to hear the Hawaiian singer’s surfing songs than outdoors? Boston roots rockers Lake Street Dive open.

Merriweather Post Pavilion

Jack Johnson Merriweather Post Pavilion Where better to hear the Hawaiian singer’s surfing songs than outdoors? Boston roots rockers Lake Street Dive open.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 14 Wed

James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt This is one of four baseball stadium concerts Taylor and Raitt will play this summer, so you know it’ll be special.

Nationals Park

James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt Nationals Park This is one of four baseball stadium concerts Taylor and Raitt will play this summer, so you know it’ll be special.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 18 Sun

Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds With the Dave Matthews Band on hiatus, Matthews and Tim Reynolds are out on an extensive North American Tour to perform acoustic renditions of the jam act’s hits.

Merriweather Post Pavilion

Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds Merriweather Post Pavilion With the Dave Matthews Band on hiatus, Matthews and Tim Reynolds are out on an extensive North American Tour to perform acoustic renditions of the jam act’s hits.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 20 Tue

John Legend Mr. Chrissy Teigen unleashes his baby-making vocals on the Merriweather crowd, with local R&B singer Gallant opening.

Merriweather Post Pavilion

John Legend Merriweather Post Pavilion Mr. Chrissy Teigen unleashes his baby-making vocals on the Merriweather crowd, with local R&B singer Gallant opening.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 22 Thu

Elvis Costello and the Imposters The rock legend and his band will perform songs from 1982’s Imperial Bedroom, as well as other hits from his lengthy career.

Wolf Trap

Elvis Costello and the Imposters Wolf Trap The rock legend and his band will perform songs from 1982’s Imperial Bedroom, as well as other hits from his lengthy career.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 25 Sun

Luke Bryan His tour is called the "Huntin' Fishin' & Lovin'" so put on your cowboy boots and dance the night away to "Country Girl," "Drunk on You," and "Crash My Party."

Merriweather Post Pavilion

Luke Bryan Merriweather Post Pavilion His tour is called the "Huntin' Fishin' & Lovin'" so put on your cowboy boots and dance the night away to "Country Girl," "Drunk on You," and "Crash My Party."

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 27 Tue

Lionel Richie Enjoy a sweet dose of nostalgia as the Motown legend plays his from his solo career and Commodores era.

Filene Center

Lionel Richie Filene Center Enjoy a sweet dose of nostalgia as the Motown legend plays his from his solo career and Commodores era.

Aretha Franklin
Aretha Franklin | Joseph Sohm/Shutterstock

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 16 Sun

Warped Tour Over 60 punk, hardcore, and metal acts take over the Pavilion, including Gwar, the Ataris, and Hawthorne Heights.

Merriweather Post Pavilion

Warped Tour Merriweather Post Pavilion Over 60 punk, hardcore, and metal acts take over the Pavilion, including Gwar, the Ataris, and Hawthorne Heights.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 17 Mon

Gorillaz If you have to see one virtual animated band this summer, make it Gorillaz, who are touring in support of their fifth album, Humanz.

Merriweather Post Pavilion

Gorillaz Merriweather Post Pavilion If you have to see one virtual animated band this summer, make it Gorillaz, who are touring in support of their fifth album, Humanz.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 19 Wed

Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper It’s not the most obvious pairing, but we complain about hearing “Maggie May,” “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?”, “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” and “Time After Time” in the same night.

Jiffy Lube Live

Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper Jiffy Lube Live It’s not the most obvious pairing, but we complain about hearing “Maggie May,” “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?”, “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” and “Time After Time” in the same night.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 25 Tue

Diana Ross Miss Ross brings her Supremes and solo hits, as well as a bunch of gorgeous covers to Wolf Trap.

Wolf Trap

Diana Ross Wolf Trap Miss Ross brings her Supremes and solo hits, as well as a bunch of gorgeous covers to Wolf Trap.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 29 Sat

Aretha Franklin At 75, the Queen of Soul can still belt out the hits with power.

Wolf Trap

Aretha Franklin Wolf Trap At 75, the Queen of Soul can still belt out the hits with power.

Coldplay
Coldplay | Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 3 Thu

Blondie and Garbage You’d be a “Stupid Girl” (or guy) to miss Blondie and Garbage’s co-headlining “Rage and Rapture Tour.”

Wolf Trap

Blondie and Garbage Wolf Trap You’d be a “Stupid Girl” (or guy) to miss Blondie and Garbage’s co-headlining “Rage and Rapture Tour.”

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 6 Sun

Coldplay Coldplay’s "A Head Full of Dreams" Tour is massive, utilizing three stages and plenty of lasers and pyrotechnics.

FedExField

Coldplay FedExField Coldplay’s "A Head Full of Dreams" Tour is massive, utilizing three stages and plenty of lasers and pyrotechnics.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 8 Tue

Goo Goo Dolls So why don’t you slide into Wolf Trap for a night with Johnny Rzeznik and the boys?

Wolf Trap

Goo Goo Dolls Wolf Trap So why don’t you slide into Wolf Trap for a night with Johnny Rzeznik and the boys?

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 10 Thu

Dashboard Confessional Don’t forget to bring some tissues.

Wolf Trap

Dashboard Confessional Wolf Trap Don’t forget to bring some tissues.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 13 Sun

Lady Antebellum The “Need You Now” chart-toppers are back at Merriweather, this time in support of their new album Heart Break.

Merriweather Post Pavilion

Lady Antebellum Merriweather Post Pavilion The “Need You Now” chart-toppers are back at Merriweather, this time in support of their new album Heart Break.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 15 Tue

Santana Carlos Santana continues to shred, mixing his set lists with his ‘60s classics, Supernatural hits, and a bunch of covers that veer into some wild jams.

Merriweather Post Pavilion

Santana Merriweather Post Pavilion Carlos Santana continues to shred, mixing his set lists with his ‘60s classics, Supernatural hits, and a bunch of covers that veer into some wild jams.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 16 Wed

Regina Spektor and Ben Folds The pop pianists teamed up before on Folds’ 2008 single “You Don’t Know Me” and, most recently, on a cover of “Dear Theodosia” for The Hamilton Mixtape, so there’s a good chance you’ll see some duets at this show.

Wolf Trap

Regina Spektor and Ben Folds Wolf Trap The pop pianists teamed up before on Folds’ 2008 single “You Don’t Know Me” and, most recently, on a cover of “Dear Theodosia” for The Hamilton Mixtape, so there’s a good chance you’ll see some duets at this show.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 25 Fri

Chris Isaak A true entertainer, Isaak brings plenty of humor into his sets, which usually include plenty of old rock covers and his hits “Wicked Game” and “Two Hearts.”

Wolf Trap

Chris Isaak Wolf Trap A true entertainer, Isaak brings plenty of humor into his sets, which usually include plenty of old rock covers and his hits “Wicked Game” and “Two Hearts.”

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 25 Fri

John Mayer Pop hits, acoustic ballads, and blues jams are all parts of Mayer’s sets these days, so there’s a little something for every type of Mayer fan.

Jiffy Lube Live

John Mayer Jiffy Lube Live Pop hits, acoustic ballads, and blues jams are all parts of Mayer’s sets these days, so there’s a little something for every type of Mayer fan.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 26 Sat

Jason Aldean Late August is the perfect time for an outdoor sing-along of “A Little More Summertime” and the country star’s many other hits.

Jiffy Lube Live

Jason Aldean Jiffy Lube Live Late August is the perfect time for an outdoor sing-along of “A Little More Summertime” and the country star’s many other hits.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Sep 5 Tue

Sting Sting is finally back to playing his rock hits after all those years of symphonies and experimental albums.

Wolf Trap

Sting Wolf Trap Sting is finally back to playing his rock hits after all those years of symphonies and experimental albums.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Sep 9 Sat

Brad Paisley Close out your summer with the Grammy-winning country star and his pals Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant, and Lindsay Ell.

Jiffy Lube Live

Brad Paisley Jiffy Lube Live Close out your summer with the Grammy-winning country star and his pals Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant, and Lindsay Ell.

Sign up here for our daily DC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More