16 Things You Must Do in DC This Summer

Spend less time on Google and more time actually at summer festivals with this guide to everything from camping to your opportunity to scarf down BBQ from around the country. Also get ready to hear the phrase "unlimited pours."
Jun 27 Sat
Red, White & Brew DC Raise a few to Uncle Sam at Red, White & Brew. $40-$50 gets you unlimited tastes of 100 beers and wines including representation from Original Sin, Shipyard, Laughing Dog, and Brewers Alley. BBQ Bus, Swizzler, and Captain Cookie will be there to feed you, among other food trucks. As you hoist your beer, ponder if that’s what they meant by amber waves of grain. Two sessions are available.
Jun 27-28
Safeway Barbecue Battle This is the event of the summer if you live for ‘cue like we do. Chefs from across the country will descend on DC to smoke up Pennsylvania Ave, competing for big prizes. Get in on all of the samples; go home with knowledge from demos; and take dance breaks thanks to live music on three stages.
Jul 1-5
Smithsonian Folklife Festival Peru takes center stage this year at Smithsonian’s Folklife Festival on the National Mall. Yes, that means pisco. But it also means archery, dance workshops, and cooking demos. Throughout the festival eats will be available including choclo (corn on the cob), tamales, pan con chicharrón, and gelato from Annapolis’ Firenzes Gelateria.
Jul 4 Sat
4th of July Freedom Fest Freedom Fest is back for a second year at Republic in Takoma. It’s a hassle-free alternative to rubbing elbows with the masses on the Mall. The event commemorates the repeal of a government restriction on beer sales and the unification of the DC brewing community. Expect limited releases from your favorite breweries, plus BBQ and live music on an outdoor stage.
Jul 9-12
All Good Music Festival & Camp Out West Virginia is worth the trip when we’re talking three days of live music and camping. Think Keller Williams, Dark Star Orchestra, Elegant Revival, CAKE, and so many more with no overlapping sets. It’s time to make that friend with an RV.
Jul 9 Thu
Capital Fringe Festival Nearly a full month of performances from bizarre to badass command your attention at the 2015 Capital Fringe Festival. While the the Logan Fringe Arts Space will be host to many of the shows, festival-goers will also head to spaces in Trinidad, Brookland, H Street NE, and beyond. Both single tickets and passes are offered.
Jul 10 Fri
Truckeroo Truckeroo is the ultimate Farragut Friday. More than 20 trucks line up by the ballpark to vie for real estate in your stomach. Admission is free, but you have to put out some dough for the goods. Take your haul of eats and snag a shaded picnic table. Truckeroo will also be held on August 21 and September 11.
Jul 11 Sat
Capital Wine & Cider Fest Cider picked up some popularity in 2015, and not just because more people went gluten-free. The stuff is delicious. See what we mean at Capital Wine & Cider Fest inside Union Market’s Dock 5. Thirty ciders will be available to taste along with 100 wines. Choose from three different sessions.
Jul 23 Thu
Brew at the Zoo Seventy craft breweries will be represented at this year’s Brew at the Zoo. In between figuring out if you’re an IPA person or not there will be animal demos. You’re at the zoo after all. Proceeds from the evening support animal care and conservation.
Aug 1 Sat
Southern Maryland Wine, Jazz, R&B and Funk Festival Wine + jazz, always a recipe for summer romance. Travel to Frederick to take it all in -- specifically 20 wineries and 30 food vendors. Your ticket helps get instruments into area public schools.
Aug 8 Sat
Summer Spirit Festival Remember Erykah Badu? She’ll be at the Merriweather Post Pavilion along with seven other artists for the 2015 Summer Spirit Festival presented by CD Enterprises, Inc.
Aug 15 Sat
Kegs and Corks Beer and Wine Festival Maryland makes wine! Bet you didn’t know that. Try it at the Kegs and Corks Beer and Wine Festival where unlimited pours are yours for a $35 ticket. Or, VIP it up in a tent for $75. There will be live bands and plenty to munch on.
Aug 15 Sat
Hot August Music Festival The Counting Crows are headlining the Hot August Music Festival held at Oregon Ridge Park this summer. Joining them are Punch Brothers, Railroad Earth, Shakey Graves, and more. Regular and VIP tickets are available.
Aug 22 Sat
Chesapeake Crab and Beer Festival Grab a group for all-you-can-eat crabs on the waterfront, plus corn on the cob, other sides, and BBQ dishes. Be sure to get a selfie with the dude dressed as Old Bay seasoning while enjoying unlimited tastes of beer and wine. There will also be live music.
Sep 5 Sat
Epicurience Virginia 2015 Loudon County is crushing (!) it at wine. Have the experience of visiting many Virginia wineries in one stop at Epicurience. Winemakers will be there to point you towards what’s tasty, and chefs, many whose name you know, will be serving food. Get your ticket before July 26 for a deep discount.
Sep 6 Sun
Labor Day Capital Concert End summer with a free concert that invites you to embrace your America-loving patriotic side long after July 4. The National Symphony Orchestra will perform on the West Lawn on the National Mall for Labor Day. Think patriotic classics and other tunes that are straight-up Americana.
