16 Things You Must Do in DC This Summer

Safeway Barbecue Battle This is the event of the summer if you live for ‘cue like we do. Chefs from across the country will descend on DC to smoke up Pennsylvania Ave, competing for big prizes. Get in on all of the samples; go home with knowledge from demos; and take dance breaks thanks to live music on three stages.

Pennsylvania Ave, Downtown

