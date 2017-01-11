Cheap Flight Deal: $15 Flights on Frontier Airlines

Hot on the heels of its orgiastic flight deal last week, Frontier Airlines is once again offering steeply discounted fares for one day only -- steeply discounted, as in you can buy a one-way flight for less than it costs to see an IMAX movie.
This week's one-day sale covers select flights from San Francisco, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, Las Vegas, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Cleveland, and Orlando.
As with last time, Frontier's advertising this as a $1 flight sale, but once taxes kick in it's more like $15 -- not that $15 is a lot of money when we're talking about literally flying through the air like a bird. Sorry, train travel.
The deal's effective for select dates from September 15th through the 30th, and you'll have to book by midnight tonight if you want to enjoy the sweet, sweet discounts.
