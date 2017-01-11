Cheap Flight Deal: $15 Flights on Frontier Airlines

Hot on the heels of its orgiastic flight deal last week, Frontier Airlines is once again offering steeply discounted fares for one day only -- steeply discounted, as in you can buy a one-way flight for less than it costs to see an IMAX movie.

This week's one-day sale covers select flights from San Francisco, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, Las Vegas, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Cleveland, and Orlando.

As with last time, Frontier's advertising this as a $1 flight sale, but once taxes kick in it's more like $15 -- not that $15 is a lot of money when we're talking about literally flying through the air like a bird. Sorry, train travel.