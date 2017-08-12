The 24-hour news cycle's adept at overwhelming you with politics, the economy, and kidnappings of attractive people, but can it keep you up-to-date on the most crucial topic of all, sizzling breakfast meat? Now it can, with Bacon Today
To bring in the man on the street (you), there's also a hotline with a jaunty theme song where readers can drop tips and thoughts, the best of which'll be posted online as MP3s. Unfortunately, this level of bacon integration will ensure that, when you get kidnapped, the story will remain relatively hush-hush.
