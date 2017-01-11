Tech

Smart Earbuds And The Best Kickstarters Of The Week

By Published On 06/05/2015 By Published On 06/05/2015
Best Kickstarters
Kickstarter
More Like This

related

Mountain Beer Pong And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Modular Watches, A New 4K Action Cam, And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

iPhone Breathalyzers And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Dogfighter Gaming Drones And The Best Kickstarters This Week

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli Got Banned From Twitter for Being a Weird Creep

related

13 Incredible Places You Won't Believe Are All in Russia

related

The Next Monopoly Game Piece Might Be an Emoji

Mmmm…Weekend! Aaaaagghhhhhh!

Related

related

The Denim Umbrella Blocks Both Rain And Harmful UV Rays, Also Haters

related

Behold: The Portable Kegerator
More Like This

related

Mountain Beer Pong And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Modular Watches, A New 4K Action Cam, And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

iPhone Breathalyzers And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Dogfighter Gaming Drones And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

The Denim Umbrella Blocks Both Rain And Harmful UV Rays, Also Haters
Best Kickstarters This Week
Kickstarter

Sprite Portable Drone 

Price: $800 
Status: $277,403 of $200,000 - FUNDED
Estimated Delivery: December 2015
Most of the drones available on the consumer market are being marketed as toys. This rugged portable UAV falls under a different category. The Sprite is made specifically for extreme hobbyists like outdoor adventurists and professional photographers, with 1080p hi-def video recording, a two-axis stabilized gimbal, GPS capabilities, and waypoint navigation. Best of all, it requires little-to-no manual effort thanks to several autonomous flight modes that let the drone travel up to a 4-mile range.

Best Kickstarter
Kickstarter

Vela Electric Bike 

Price: $949 
Status: $27,518 of $55,000 goal
Estimated Delivery: November 2015
The urban commute can be rough. But one company looks to improve city cycling with its elegant hybrid two-wheeler. It sports fat road tires for better comfort and dodging tramline tracks, along with a leather-wrapped waterproof main panel featuring a five-volt USB port for charging mobile devices. A Li-ion removable battery with a range of up to 15-20 miles powers the bike.

Best Kickstarters
Technology Tell

Hub+ for USB-C 

Price: $114 
Status: $602,207 of $35,000 goal - FUNDED
Estimated Delivery: June 2015
With zero outputs to support flash drives, memory cards, or portable devices...the new MacBook will surely make life miserable for many with its the new USB Type-C port. There is a solution though. This unique input hub is designed with 3 USB-A ports, a mini DisplayPort, and SDXC card reader. Though new MacBook owners can find use for the extra USB-C ports as well.

Best Kickstarters
Kickstarter

MIITO Electric Kettle

Price: $184 
Status: $637,681 of $167,383 goal - FUNDED
Estimated Delivery: April 2016
It’s easy to mistake the Miito for a wireless smartphone charger at first glance. But in reality you’re looking at an ultramodern electric kettle designed to preserve energy consumption and revolutionize the way we heat food. The base creates an electromagnetic field that heats water, a cleaner method because it produces less limestone. Guess you can say it’s also a Brita replacement. [See more]

related

Behold: The Portable Kegerator
Best Kickstarters
Kickstarter

Here Active Listening Earbuds 

Price: $200 
Status: $289,097 of $250,000 goal - FUNDED
Estimated Delivery: December 2015
Billed as a wireless interactive listening system, these dynamic earphones push the boundaries of audio engineering by offering “curation tools for every live environment.” Here doesn’t play or stream music. Instead, it personalizes the listening experience with a built-in Digital Signal Processor (DSP) that opens the lane to toy with volume and equalizer settings for the sake of fine-tuning the sound stage. All of this is accomplished through its accompanying mobile app.


Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Smartphone Toasters, Tuner Genies: Kickstarter Cheat Sheet 11/29/13
Kickstarter Cheat Sheet

related

READ MORE
Hacker-Proof Cash Stash: Kickstarter Cheat Sheet 01/31/14
Kickstarter Cheat Sheet

related

READ MORE
Trigger-Happy Poker, Lo-Fi GIFs: Kickstarter Cheat Sheet 10/25/13
Kickstarter Cheat Sheet

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like