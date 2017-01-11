The 10 Best Parts Of Pierce Brosnan's Reddit AMA

There will always be a special place in our hearts for Pierce Brosnan. One part pretty boy, one part blunt instrument, he brought Bond into the modern era.
Still handsome and outlandishly charming, the former Bond turned older-statesman hung out on Reddit this afternoon for an AMA and to promote his new movie, The November Man. Below are our 10 favorite responses.
1.
Were you offered lifetime A...
They gave me an Aston Marti...
Richard Shepherd who wrote...
10.
Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. He is waiting to be asked. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann.