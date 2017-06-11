Lifestyle

These $5 'Deal With It' Sunglasses Pop Out When You Need Them

Deal With It Card
If you have become totally immersed in Internet culture to the point that you can only communicate through memes, there's a birthday card out there just for you: the Deal With It card complete with a pop-out pair of 8-bit shades. Because sometimes—especially on your birthday—you just have to tell everybody else they can deal with it. 

Deal With It Card
Fifty Five Hi's

Feel free to spend your birthday doing whatever you want with no repercussions—and tell anyone who calls you out to deal with it. Order the card for your best friend's birthday (or who are we kidding, for yourself) here for $5.


 


Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. Like Bill, he thinks you should just deal with it.

