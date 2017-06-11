Lifestyle

The Smart Pepper Spray Has a Camera and Bluetooth

The smartest pepper spray in the world
The Defender

If you're ever in a situation where you need to use pepper spray, you're probably not going to have enough time or clarity of mind to snap a photo. Your hands are full. Combining all the steps involved with self-defense, The Defender will unleash the highest-grade of pepper spray commercially available to law enforcement, photograph your attacker—you're holding the device in front of the assailant's face, after all—and use your phone to send the photo and GPS location to the authorities. That's right, it's smart pepper spray. 

Additionally, The Defender has a siren and alert system that lets the attacker know his picture has been taken and sent. Not only does this add insult to injury, but it also might provide some incentive for him to get the hell away from you. Since you can't exactly text a photo to 911, the Defender uses a team on 24/7 standby to monitor calls for self-defense and medical emergencies, and relays the information to authorities and an emergency contacts list.


Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. He would like them to produce a baseball bat version next. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann.

