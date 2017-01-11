Tech

The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 08/22/14

By Published On 08/22/2014 By Published On 08/22/2014
The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week
All Photos: KIckstarter
More Like This

related

Mountain Beer Pong And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Modular Watches, A New 4K Action Cam, And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

iPhone Breathalyzers And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Dogfighter Gaming Drones And The Best Kickstarters This Week

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Restaurant Customers Who Deserve a Table in Hell

related

The Real Origin of Slender Man, the Internet's Worst Nightmare

related

Finally, Taco Bell Is Unleashing Its Fried Chicken Shell Taco Nationwide

It's summer. It's Friday. It's a summer Friday. Treat yourself.

Related

related

The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 08/15/14

related

The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 08/08/14
More Like This

related

Mountain Beer Pong And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Modular Watches, A New 4K Action Cam, And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

iPhone Breathalyzers And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Dogfighter Gaming Drones And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 08/15/14
The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week

Kovo Sports Backpack

Price: $65
Status: $4,191 of $26,000 goal
Estimated delivery: November 2014
Engineered by a real deal college athlete, this backpack combines all of the greatest features from his previous sports bags in one sleek, office-worthy package. You've got an insulated pocket to keep your water bottle chilled, various smaller pockets for keys, phone, and earbuds, a special compartment to stash dirty or wet clothes, and even a detachable shoe bag.

The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week

Tricera Hi-Tops

Price: $99
Status: $32,635 of $25,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: October 2014
Triceratops-themed hi-tops. Repeat, TRICERATOPS-THEMED HI-TOPS. And yes, they are making them in adult sizes. 

The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week

Noke Padlock

Price: $59
Status: $259,464 of $100,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: February 2015
It's about damn time someone devised a padlock whose functionality doesn't hinge on your ability to remember things, i.e., a key or combo. Instead, this guy is Bluetooth-enabled and can be unlocked by simply tapping a button on your phone. And it's incredibly simple to give access to someone else on a one-time or repeating basis. Wins all around! [More...]

The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week

Yes Man Sunnies

Price: $30
Status: $4,308 of $5,000 goal
Estimated delivery: November 2014
From the same entrepreneurial college student behind Yes Man Watches, this new line of shades is all business in the front, eco-friendly party in the back, fashioned with plastic frames and also beautifully carved, sanded organic bamboo frames. You've got your pick of four styles, too.

related

The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 08/08/14
The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week

ButterUp

Price: $11
Status: $176,566 of $35,350 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: December 2014
File this under first world problem-solvers. A knife with a built-in grater for spreading cold butter on bread without brutally tearing it apart. Finally!


Joe McGauley is a senior editor at Supercompressor. Tricera Hi-Tops just bumped to the top of his Christmas list.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 09/19/14
Kickstarter Cheat Sheet

related

READ MORE
4K Virtual Reality Cameras And The Best Kickstarters This Week
Kickstarter Cheat Sheet

related

READ MORE
Beep Beep: The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 06/27/14
Kickstarter Cheat Sheet

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like