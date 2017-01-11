The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 08/22/14

It's summer. It's Friday. It's a summer Friday. Treat yourself.
Kovo Sports Backpack
Price: $65
Status: $4,191 of $26,000 goal
Estimated delivery: November 2014
Engineered by a real deal college athlete, this backpack combines all of the greatest features from his previous sports bags in one sleek, office-worthy package. You've got an insulated pocket to keep your water bottle chilled, various smaller pockets for keys, phone, and earbuds, a special compartment to stash dirty or wet clothes, and even a detachable shoe bag.
Tricera Hi-Tops
Price: $99
Status: $32,635 of $25,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: October 2014
Triceratops-themed hi-tops. Repeat, TRICERATOPS-THEMED HI-TOPS. And yes, they are making them in adult sizes.
Noke Padlock
Price: $59
Status: $259,464 of $100,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: February 2015
It's about damn time someone devised a padlock whose functionality doesn't hinge on your ability to remember things, i.e., a key or combo. Instead, this guy is Bluetooth-enabled and can be unlocked by simply tapping a button on your phone. And it's incredibly simple to give access to someone else on a one-time or repeating basis. Wins all around! [More...]
Yes Man Sunnies
Price: $30
Status: $4,308 of $5,000 goal
Estimated delivery: November 2014
From the same entrepreneurial college student behind Yes Man Watches, this new line of shades is all business in the front, eco-friendly party in the back, fashioned with plastic frames and also beautifully carved, sanded organic bamboo frames. You've got your pick of four styles, too.
ButterUp
Price: $11
Status: $176,566 of $35,350 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: December 2014
File this under first world problem-solvers. A knife with a built-in grater for spreading cold butter on bread without brutally tearing it apart. Finally!
Joe McGauley is a senior editor at Supercompressor. Tricera Hi-Tops just bumped to the top of his Christmas list.