Watch Fish Take Your Bait With This Fishing Line Camera

Watch fish take your bait with this cam
Strike Cam

Some people might say that fishing should be relaxing, untechnical, and all about being outside. We're not sure how those people made it out of the caveman phase without starving, but we have no problem with fish sonar, shotguns, or dynamite. It's all part of the game. In that spirit, we've come across the Strike Cam, a tiny camera that attaches to your fishing line, proving to your Facebook friends once and for all that the giant largemouth bass was caught fair and square, not at Whole Foods.

Besides corroboration of your story in 480p, this fella can be useful for a fishing post-mortem, letting you know which fish took the bait and which ones swam away. Also, if one ends up swallowing the Strike Cam and you wrestle it back, you'll get a sweet video.


Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. He caught a perch once. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann.

