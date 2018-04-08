5 Instagram Accounts You Need To Follow This Week: May 30th Edition

Instafavs. Get at 'em.
@johnprolly
John "Prolly" Watson has carved himself one of the most unique voices in cycling, keeping a finger on the pulse of everything from the pro circuit to the fixed messenger scene. If you're at all into the two-wheeled world, his Instagram and drool-worthy website The Radavist are required reading for unique custom bikes, gear, and cycling culture.
@venroy_sydney
Providing a healthy dose of beach lust, our pals down under at Venroy will get you pumped for summer with shots of pristine water, scantily clad ladies, and all-around Aussie radness.
@kinfolk
We dig this Portland-based mag for it's minimalist aesthetic and cozy mix of design, dining, and travel inspiration. There's always incredible photography in their pages, so the Instagram offers a nice slice of crisp, clean interiors and a behind-the-scenes look at their international adventures.
@theflyingdutchmanco
Meet Jake Krotje. This skydiving enthusiast, automotive craftsman, and metal shaper is your new source for bike, car, and airplane porn. Look closely, and you’ll see his excellent work restoring an old Lotus Seven. Classy.