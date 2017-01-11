Tech

5 Instagram Accounts You Need To Follow This Week: June 13th Edition

By Published On 06/13/2014 By Published On 06/13/2014
Todd Selby
Get out your phone and follow our lead. 

@wearewestamerica
This is what happens when two dudes who build motorcycles and bikes start an adventure outfitter brand and hit the road. 

@theselby
Photographer Todd Selby's renowned for his deep dives into the quirky homes and workspaces of some of the coolest artists, entrepreneurs, fashionistas, and designers the world over. Follow his Instagram and see how the creative half lives.

@nately
Nate Erickson is the guy behind the monstrous growth of Vanity Fair and GQ's social media platforms. He's always in the right place at the right time with the right quip. Also, he seems to be best friends with Chrissy Teigen, so he's got that going for him, which is nice. 

@smushball
Sure, you could follow Dan Bilzerian. Or you could follow Dan Bilzerian's cat, Smushball.

@monsterchildren
"What is Monster Children? Is it just a magazine? No, it’s much, much more than a magazine, motherf**ker." We'll have to let these guys speak for themselves. 

