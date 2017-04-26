5 Instagram Accounts You Need To Follow This Week: June 6th Edition

It's summer—the time for excess and adventure. Need a little inspiration?
@maldemar
When you’re stuck at the office scrolling through Instagram, the insanely stunning, evocative photography from globetrotter Mauricio de la Garza Glariond is an effective way to pretend you’re somewhere else. From Dubai to South America to France and the Himalayas…man, it's good to be this guy.
@the_explorers_club
Speaking of travel, we recently dropped by the headquarters of one of the oldest clubs in NYC, which turns 110 this year. More on that later. In the meantime, follow The Explorers Club for updates on the exploits of its intrepid members, a select few that currently includes the likes of James Cameron and Elon Musk.
@watchanish
With all those out-of-control timepieces—not to mention the cars and cigars—there's an air of unrestrained hedonistic awesomeness going on with the guys at Watch Anish. Envy: check.
@magnuswalker
Do you like Porsches? Do you like killer photography? If you answered yes to either of those questions, the legendary, appropriately named Porsche magnate Magnus Walker is your never-ending source for desktop wallpaper.
@sgcny
Babes in the city. Done.