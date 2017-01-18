Atlanta's Best Urban Hikes Inside the Perimeter

The holidays are long gone... but that food baby they created doesn't seem to be leaving anytime soon. One easy way to get rid of it? Walk more. Preferably outside, on an unpaved path lined with trees. Some people call it "hiking," but don’t let that intimidate you -- it’s honestly just walking.

Luckily, us Atlantans don’t have to go OTP (which is, for some, even more dreadful than the food baby) to find a good hiking, err, walking route. Here are eight amazing trails to help you get in shape in the new year.