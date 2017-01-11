The Absolute Most Beautiful Runs in Dallas

Cedar Ridge Preserve

Cedar Ridge Preserve is located just about 20 minutes southwest of Downtown Dallas. This slice of hill country in Dallas offers unique and beautiful terrain with eight miles of trails and scenic views of Joe Pool Lake. There is a total of 13 trails offering short sprints to the longest trail at 1.9 miles. For those looking for a cardio challenge, the trail provides a variety of inclines and descents. Whatever you do, don’t forget to stop and look around at the wildflowers, birds, and the north Texas blackland prairie ecosystem in all its glory. Feel free to invite your four-legged friend; so long as they're on a leash, dogs are welcome. To get there, take I-35E south from downtown Dallas. Keep right at the fork to stay on US-67 S for Cleburne. Exit Danieldale Rd and turn right. Stay on it until you see the Cedar Ridge Preserve sign on the left. Park at the Educational Center. Cedar Ridge Preserve requires no fee but suggests a $3 donation. The park is closed on Mondays but is typically open all year long, from 6:30am to 8:30pm.