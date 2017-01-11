Denver Might Let People Smoke Weed Inside Restaurants

Aside from in foreign countries and a handful of American states, the act of having a cigarette alongside your burger or beer in 2015 is all but a distant memory. Smoking pot in a public place, on the other hand, is a luxury that no one—save for a few ballsy individuals—has ever experienced.

That could all change, though — at least in Colorado. According to a recent NPR broadcast, public officials in Denver are considering a "pot club ordinance" that could grant residents and tourists the freedom to light up a sticky-icky bowl of weed inside restaurants and bars. While it's fully legal to purchase marijuana (if you're over the age of 21) in Denver, consuming the drug in public or in “social clubs” and “coffee shops” is still very much illegal and can be met with a hefty citation.