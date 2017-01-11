LA's Best Free Workout Spots Can Break Your Gym Rut

As a trainer for the past 20 years, I’ve heard every excuse for not working out -- but the fact is, living in Los Angeles, there’s really no excuse to not get out and get moving. The City of Angels offers more than 300 days of sunshine and numerous spots around town for butt-kicking workouts… that are totally free! Here are the best free spots to work out around the city:

North Hollywood Recreation Center

North Hollywood

Located in the trendy NoHo Arts District, this park offers you a one-stop-shop for all things fitness -- including a near-one-mile track and an area equipped with machines for pull-ups, dips, chin-ups, sit-ups and more. Bring a mat or blanket to complete your workout with some stretching on the grass. If you’ve got a group, the park also offers basketball and tennis courts, as well as a skate park.