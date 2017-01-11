Vacations: Good for Your Health. Seriously.

The great social theorist William Joel put it best: “Working too hard can give you a heart attack-ack-ack-ack-[etc.]”

If you’re an American, you’re probably not heeding that warning. When it comes to worshiping freedom, we talk a big game, but are pretty willing to chain ourselves to our desks; a recent study commissioned by the US Travel Association found that the average American worker forfeits about five vacation days a year.

That obsessive work ethic might just be killing us, though. If you're looking for an excuse to get out of town for a few days, look no further than the science-backed benefits of vacations we've collected here.