A 10-Minute Ab Workout That's Ridiculously Better Than Sit-Ups

Newsflash: achieving the perfect six-pack-by performing countless sit-ups and crunches is a bogus and outdated approach to core conditioning.

Aside from the fact that nutrition plays the largest role in uncovering the coveted washboard abs, sit-ups just aren't that efficient. Sure, they'll make your core burn, but their function is limited, failing to engage all the critical muscles of the abdominal cavity -- the obliques, transverse abdominis, and rectus abdominis -- not to mention the stabilizing muscles of the core, including the spine, shoulders, and hips.

If you want a great ab-strengthening program that's also functional, protects you from injury, and offers a burst of cardio to help you meet your daily activity goals, look no further than this 10-minute routine.

