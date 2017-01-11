10-Minute Workouts Trainers Do When There's No Damn Time

Who says 10 minutes isn't enough to get a great workout in? Certainly not science. And while I wouldn't suggest you rely solely on 10-minute routines, they're perfect when the rest of your schedule implodes and all your pre-determined plans go out the window. I mean, really, 10 minutes is always better than no minutes, and there's not a person in this world who can legitimately say they can't squeeze a 10-minute workout into their day.

Believe it or not, trainers understand the struggle. Between juggling clients, strange schedules, family life, and all the other "stuff" that comes up on any given day, they, too, sometimes have a hard time fitting a workout in. When that happens, this is what they do: