10 Personal Trainers on Your Biggest Fitness Mistakes

If personal trainers spent all their time correcting the mistakes they see other people making, they’d never get anything done. So when I put out the call for trainers to chime in on the subject, I was practically flooded with responses. There’s just. So. Much.

Do the professionals a favor: enjoy a piece of humble pie and read this list. You’ll see greater results faster, and you can thank me when you’re totally ripped and in perfect shape. (You’re welcome!)

Doing the same old shit

That workout your high school football coach taught you 20 years ago might have been appropriate at the time, but if you’re still doing the same routine, it’s time to make a change.