10 Signs You're Sleeping All Wrong

You don't believe in napping

Sure, you might not be able to snooze in the middle of a workday, but when you can do it, the power nap is gold. Assistant Professor of the Department of Psychology Dr. Sarah Mednick and her team performed a range of studies that showed the positive effects of napping on visual memory, verbal memory, and creativity. They even showed that a nap is superior to a cup of coffee!



You "wake up slowly" by hitting snooze

The thing is, you're not really waking up slowly, you're just giving yourself less time for real sleep. Throughout the night, you cycle through five sleep stages: Stages 1, 2, 3, 4, and REM (Rapid Eye Movement) sleep. Each consecutive stage — from wakefulness, to deep sleep, to dreaming — has an important role, and they all work together to make sleep restorative. You're looking at an average of a little more than 90 minutes per sleep cycle. How long do you have between lunges for the snooze button? The 10-minute increments you're getting after your first alarm really aren't beneficial to you, and you can bet that alarm isn't beneficial to your bedmate or your roommate!