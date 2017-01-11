10 Foods You Love to Eat That Are Surprisingly Healthy

Whole-wheat English muffin pizzas

English muffin pizzas are the best snack ever, and whole-wheat English muffins are high in fiber and low in cholesterol and completely free of trans fats and I can't worry about proper grammar and syntax now because I'm gonna go make some.

Before I do that, just a heads up: according to Harvard, whole grains help to lower cholesterol, maintain steady blood sugar levels, and could even protect against some cancers. You just have to pay attention to be sure you get the real thing, since the labeling standards for whole-grain products need some more work.



Chili

Just make sure you use more beans than meat. That way you'll get a good dose of fiber. And maybe don't throw it on top of a hot dog.