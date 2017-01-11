The 10 Toxic Things You Should Keep Out of Your Bathroom

If there's any means of adulting you should aim to master this year (OK, maybe next year... but no really, this year), it should be reading labels on the products you buy. It’s annoying and boring, but important -- after all, a lot of food is made with sketchy ingredients, and you’d probably be even more grossed out to know what’s up in your bathroom cabinet.

Looks and smells can be deceiving, and that goes for everything from fancy makeup to just a regular old deodorant stick. These are the bad ingredients you should be watching out for.