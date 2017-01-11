11 Foods You Should Be Eating This January

Grapefruit

DON'T PUT SUGAR ON THAT GRAPEFRUIT! What the hell are you doing?! Sure, there may have been some criticism of tropical fruits a few paragraphs back, but let's let bygones be bygones, shall we? Citrus tends to travel well, and you want to be scurvy-free in January, so you're going to want to load up on vitamin C in the form of grapefruits, plain, unadorned.



Honeynut squash

Any clown with a canvas bag can pick up butternut squash; it takes a true gourmand to seek out butternut's smaller, more flavorful sister, the honeynut. This is the one that was invented with the help of international culinary star Dan Barber -- say what you will about celebrity chefs, these squash are pretty tasty. An ideal way to use them is as a sauce, for fettuccine or gnocchi or whatever the kids are calling spaghetti these days. Just chop it up with some celery, garlic, carrots, and onions, saute in oil or butter, cover with water, stew until all ingredients are soft, then blend. The result is a creamy sauce without the, you know, cream, and you get all the beta-carotene that comes with squash's orange flesh.