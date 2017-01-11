11 Crazy Diseases Most People Don't Believe Are Real

Congenital insensitivity to pain prevents you from feeling pain

What the hell?!

Real life is no comic book, and the inability to feel pain is seriously dangerous, since pain is your body's way of telling you, "Dude, don't put your hand in the fire." People with congenital insensitivity to pain don't feel pain, though. Some never have. And it's not the cool superpower you might imagine. They often fail to notice issues like infections, objects in the eye, and even broken bones, resulting in serious health problems.

How... how does this happen?

Causes vary, but it's usually another inherited genetic mutation.



Hyperthymesia makes people remember every day of their life

What the hell?!

Memories fade for a million reasons. They weren't significant enough to make an impression, they happened a long time ago, it was a Friday night in college... the list goes on. Hyperthymesia, however, causes some people to start remembering every detail of every day of their life, usually starting from a specific date in adolescence. This might seem like a sweet party trick, until you realize that anyone with hyperthymesia is subject to such an onslaught of memory that typical mental functions are a chore. Plus, adolescence is already full of memories we'd all like to forget.