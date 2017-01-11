12 Badass Vegetarian Athletes

Bode Miller

Claim to fame: Gold medalist skier

In addition to skiing at an Olympic level, Bode Miller parties at an Olympic level, which certainly qualifies him as a badass athlete. He was also raised a vegetarian, which is pretty cool, too (but not as cool as admitting you'd rather party than medal).



Patrik Baboumian

Claim to fame: Lifts super-heavy stuff

This dude is a vegan, and can do this. A 550kg yoke-walk speaks for itself.



Tony Gonzalez

Claim to fame: Likely the best tight end ever

You may know Tony Gonzalez as the shiny man covered in grease on CBS's NFL studio crew, but back when he was hitting his 30s as a record-breaking tight end, Gonzalez was looking for a way to prolong his career (and life). He found it by adopting a meat-free diet, which he says helped his performance and alleviated his arthritis.