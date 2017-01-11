13 Health Benefits of Coconut Oil

Perhaps you’re sick of hearing about how coconut oil is essentially the Second Coming. It’s loaded with saturated fat, you think, because you’re a wellspring of nutritional knowledge.

Still, there are plenty of health gurus who praise this oil that tastes neither like cocoa nor any kind of nut, really. What gives?

“People everywhere are embracing coconut oil by both consuming it and using it topically,” says Cassie Bjork, a Minnesota-based registered licensed dietitian.

On the other hand, Sharon Palmer, a registered licensed dietitian from California, admits she’s “not a fan.”