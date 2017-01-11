14 Simple Sleep Hacks to Make You Wake Up More Energized

If the amount of caffeine you need to wake up in the morning is approximately "all of it," you're not getting the quality, restorative sleep that seems to belong exclusively to babies and dead people. Falling asleep is difficult enough. Getting real rest when you're off in dreamworld is something else altogether.

Thankfully, as with so many other life problems, there's a hack for that. Fourteen, in fact. These easy tips will help you greet the world in the morning without feeling like you want to murder it.