A 15-Minute Workout That’s Better Than Running

Running isn’t for everyone.

Sure, it has plenty of cardiovascular benefits. It’s also a “natural” movement, and since most people do it at some point in their lives, many people think that running is the best way to get in shape. No special skills to learn!

But running advocates sometimes gloss over the stress it places on the knees, hips, and lower back. We’re talking anywhere from six to eight times your weight in ground reaction forces with every stride.

Fortunately, there’s an alternative.

Below is a quick and easy routine that will not only help you burn calories and provide a cardiovascular training effect, but will also help you build muscle. That extra muscle will help bulletproof your body so that it 1) doesn’t break down as easily, 2) burns more calories while at rest, since muscle is metabolically active tissue, and 3) survives the apocalypse.