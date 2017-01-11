Ranked: Bacon, Sunlight, and Other Fun Things That Apparently Cause Cancer

17. Anabolic steroids

We wouldn’t have Pumping Iron without steroids, which means we wouldn’t have video of Arnold Schwarzenegger smoking weed and relentlessly shit-talking Lou Ferrigno.

Worth it? Depends on whether you enjoyed Jersey Shore without irony



16. Tanning beds

Jacked AND tan is over? End of an era, bro.

Worth it? Also depends whether you enjoyed Jersey Shore without irony



15. Dyes

Wow, magenta causes cancer? There was always something a little off about that color.

Worth it? Your wardrobe would be quite depressing without them, unless you’re hardcore goth, in which case that’s sort of the point?