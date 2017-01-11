The Government's New Dietary Guidelines Are a Hilarious Joke

Welp, the United States government has just put out its semi-decennial dietary recommendations, and the nutrition world is still abuzz with chatter about the far-reaching, progressive, and definitive guidelines that will help the nation curb its horrible obesity and chronic disease epidemics over the next five years.

Jk jk jk lolz, the government barely says anything that anyone with a third-grade education doesn't already know, and makes absolutely no meaningful attempt to stop special interests from continuing to sicken the population. Whoops!

It's not so much that the dietary guidelines -- which will dictate policy until 2020 -- are bad as much as they're... lame and obvious, and will likely do little to bring about the drastic change necessary to improve general health. But let's take a deeper look at how unhelpful they are, because as Americans we enjoy mocking the government.