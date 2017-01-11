Why the #22PushupChallenge Could Be the Next Ice Bucket Challenge

You may have seen the #22PushupChallenge rapidly taking over your social media feeds. If you haven't, don't worry -- the Ice Bucket Challenge from a couple years ago suggests this could blow up into a viral sensation in no time.

The campaign asks people drop and give social media 22, then challenge three friends -- it started as a call-out from the #22Kill nonprofit, which works to educate the public on veterans suffering from mental illness. An average of 22 veterans kill themselves every day, and #22Kill not only raises awareness about this shocking statistic, but also serves as a resource to connect veterans with programs and services in their area.