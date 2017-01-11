The 31-Day Gym-Free Fitness Challenge

That's exactly what we've got for you. The Gym-Free Fitness Challenge consists of 31 equipment-free workouts designed to hit all the strength, cardio, and flexibility guidelines suggested by the American College of Sports Medicine. And it's totally free.

You'll do one workout a day to help develop a consistent habit, with most workouts lasting no more than 30 to 45 minutes. You'll get each day's workout delivered to your inbox, with illustrations and videos to help you along.

What you'll need

Not much! Just a basic timer, comfortable clothes, plus an interval timer app if you don't want to keep track of intervals on a basic timer (Interval Timer and Seconds are good iOS options, while Tabata HIIT Timer and Seconds will work for Android). Tip: Each workout is illustrated, and you can click the links to see a video.