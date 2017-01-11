The 31-Day Gym-Free Fitness Challenge

Let's face it: You don't always treat your body like a temple. That's OK! Those beers aren't going to drink themselves, and it's called a Netflix binge for a reason. But it's always good to have balance. Maybe you should join a gym, right?
WRONG! So, so wrong. Instead of spending money on a gym membership, what you really need is a month-long fitness challenge -- something that tells you exactly what to do every single day, no equipment or gym required.
Jump to each day's workout
Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 | Day 5 | Day 6 | Day 7 | Day 8 | Day 9 | Day 10 | Day 11 | Day 12 | Day 13 | Day 14 | Day 15 | Day 16 | Day 17 | Day 18 | Day 19 | Day 20 | Day 21 | Day 22 | Day 23 | Day 24 | Day 25 | Day 26 | Day 27 | Day 28 | Day 29 | Day 30 | Day 31
That's exactly what we've got for you. The Gym-Free Fitness Challenge consists of 31 equipment-free workouts designed to hit all the strength, cardio, and flexibility guidelines suggested by the American College of Sports Medicine. And it's totally free.
You'll do one workout a day to help develop a consistent habit, with most workouts lasting no more than 30 to 45 minutes. You'll get each day's workout delivered to your inbox, with illustrations and videos to help you along.
What you'll need
Not much! Just a basic timer, comfortable clothes, plus an interval timer app if you don't want to keep track of intervals on a basic timer (Interval Timer and Seconds are good iOS options, while Tabata HIIT Timer and Seconds will work for Android). Tip: Each workout is illustrated, and you can click the links to see a video.
You can slow the exercises down to make them easier, speed them up to make them harder, or add dumbbells for an even greater challenge. Even intense or difficult exercises, like burpees and push-ups, have modifications so they're accessible for most fitness levels. And if you decide you can't do a certain exercise for any reason, you can contact me directly on Twitter @girlsgonesporty for an alternative option.
Really, you have nothing to lose by giving it a shot, and a whole lot to gain. The program is designed to condition you from head to toe, improving your strength and cardiovascular fitness while challenging your balance, coordination, and flexibility.