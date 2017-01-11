Week 2: Turns Out 'No Pain, No Gain' Is Real

Today's workout is all about Tabatas. If you're unfamiliar, Tabatas are a form of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) that consist of eight rounds of 20 seconds work and 10 seconds rest. Each Tabata lasts four minutes, and you'll perform the same Tabata sequence four times, allowing one minute of rest between each Tabata.

Simply choose between option #1 and option #2. You'll knock it out in just 19 minutes, but it's a good idea to spend at least five minutes warming up before you dive into this intense routine.

Option #1: Bodyweight Tabatas

If the weather is bad, or you want to exercise while watching TV, the bodyweight option is the way to go. For each of the exercises, you'll do as many reps as possible in 20 seconds, then rest for 10 seconds before moving to the next exercise. Repeat them two times through for a total of eight work-rest intervals. After completing all eight rounds, rest for a minute before repeating the full Tabata three more times.