Week 2: Turns Out 'No Pain, No Gain' Is Real

Published On 12/28/2016
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist
You're on Week 2 of the 31-Day Gym-Free Fitness Challenge. To return to the main challenge page, click here.

Now that you're a week in, it's time to amp up the intensity. Overall, workouts will be shorter than they were in week one, but they’ll be a lot tougher, too, especially if you're new to exercise.

Don't let this scare you! Slow things down and take breaks when needed. Push yourself as much as you can, but remember that you shouldn't wind up lying in a pool of your own sweat and tears. Make adjustments if necessary.

Jump to day

Day 8 | Day 9 | Day 10 | Day 11 | Day 12 | Day 13 | Day 14

You're officially one week into your month-long challenge, so chances are you're a little tired and (a lot) sore. Lucky for you, today is a recovery workout featuring a yoga flow called Sun Salutation B.

You'll cycle through the entire series for a total of three rounds, roughly 20 to 30 minutes. At the end of the third round, sit or lie on the floor for meditation. Don't freak out, this isn't a cult -- all you have to do to meditate is be quiet and focus on your breathing.

sun salutation B
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Three rounds Sun Salutation B + four minutes meditation


Perform the full Sun Salutation B as shown before performing four minutes of meditation.

The time it takes to finish today's workout is completely up to you. Your legs will feel like jelly by the end, but you can probably knock it out in just 20 to 30 minutes. If you're not familiar with a "pyramid workout," you're in for a treat.

Or possibly total hell.

You'll perform 10 rounds of the four-exercise circuit continuously, starting with 10 repetitions per exercise. On each subsequent circuit, you'll perform one fewer repetition per exercise, counting your way down until you only perform one repetition each on the final round. In other words, you'll do 10 reps of each exercise, then start over, doing nine reps of each, and so on. So it's a lot!  

Take water breaks between circuits if you need to, and if you just can't make it all the way through the full pyramid, make a note of which round you stop on. You'll do this workout again later in the week, so you'll want to try to beat your performance, either based on how much you complete, or the time it takes you to complete the whole thing.

Pyramid exercises:

  • Round 1 = 10 repetitions each
  • Round 2 = 9 repetitions each
  • Round 3 = 8 repetitions each
  • Round 4 = 7 repetitions each
  • Round 5 = 6 repetitions each
  • Round 6 = 5 repetitions each
  • Round 7 = 4 repetitions each
  • Round 8 = 3 repetitions each
  • Round 9 = 2 repetitions each
  • Round 10 = 1 repetition each
squat jump
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Squat jump

side lunge
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Side lunges (a single repetition counts when you've lunged to both sides)

curtsy lunge
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Curtsy lunges (a single repetition counts when you've lunged to both sides)

glute bridge
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Glute bridge

You toasted your legs with a pyramid workout yesterday, so now it's your upper body's turn. While consecutive circuits are certainly able to bump up the cardio on their own, you'll get an added dose with the addition of a side-shuffle exercise. Give yourself about 10 to 15ft to move around.

Pyramid exercises:

  • Round 1 = 10 repetitions each
  • Round 2 = 9 repetitions each
  • Round 3 = 8 repetitions each
  • Round 4 = 7 repetitions each
  • Round 5 = 6 repetitions each
  • Round 6 = 5 repetitions each
  • Round 7 = 4 repetitions each
  • Round 8 = 3 repetitions each
  • Round 9 = 2 repetitions each
  • Round 10 = 1 repetition each
side shuffle
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Side shuffle: When you reach the opposite side, plant your outside foot and squat down to touch the ground. That counts as one repetition. 
 

plank up downs
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Plank up-downs

shoulder pushup
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Shoulder push-ups

triceps dips
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Triceps dips

Today's workout is all about Tabatas. If you're unfamiliar, Tabatas are a form of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) that consist of eight rounds of 20 seconds work and 10 seconds rest. Each Tabata lasts four minutes, and you'll perform the same Tabata sequence four times, allowing one minute of rest between each Tabata. 

Simply choose between option #1 and option #2. You'll knock it out in just 19 minutes, but it's a good idea to spend at least five minutes warming up before you dive into this intense routine.

Option #1: Bodyweight Tabatas

If the weather is bad, or you want to exercise while watching TV, the bodyweight option is the way to go. For each of the exercises, you'll do as many reps as possible in 20 seconds, then rest for 10 seconds before moving to the next exercise. Repeat them two times through for a total of eight work-rest intervals. After completing all eight rounds, rest for a minute before repeating the full Tabata three more times. 

squat jacks
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Squat jacks

mountain climbers
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Mountain climbers
 

bear crawls exercises
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Bear crawls

broad jump backwards hop
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Broad jump to backward hop
 

Option #2: Sprint Tabatas

If you prefer to do your cardio outside, you can't go wrong with a sprint Tabata. After doing your five- to 10-minute warm-up, sprint as fast and as far as you can for 20 seconds, rest 10 seconds, then repeat, performing a total of eight rounds. After you finish a Tabata, walk slowly for a minute to recover, then dive right into the next one. As with the option #1 bodyweight routine, you'll complete a total of four four-minute Tabatas to finish the workout.

Post-cardio 10-minute stretch

Regardless of which option you choose, after you've completed your routine, add this 10-minute stretch series (it's the same as the one you did last week) to maintain flexibility and range of motion.

triceps stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Triceps stretch, 30 seconds per side

shoulder stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Shoulder stretch, 30 seconds per side

chest stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Chest stretch, 30 seconds per side

forward fold
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Forward fold, 60 seconds 

hip flexor stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Hip flexor stretch, 30 seconds per side

standing calf stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Standing calf stretch, 30 seconds per side

seated hamstring stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Seated hamstring stretch, 30 seconds per side

supine figure 4 stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Supine figure-4 stretch, 30 seconds per side

butterfly stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Butterfly stretch, 60 seconds

Are your legs still killing you from the leg pyramid earlier in the week? Well, it's time to do it again. Do your best to beat your previous score, either based on time or how many rounds you finish. It's not about being the best athlete in the world; it's about being less bad than you were before. 

Pyramid exercises:

  • Round 1 = 10 repetitions each
  • Round 2 = 9 repetitions each
  • Round 3 = 8 repetitions each
  • Round 4 = 7 repetitions each
  • Round 5 = 6 repetitions each
  • Round 6 = 5 repetitions each
  • Round 7 = 4 repetitions each
  • Round 8 = 3 repetitions each
  • Round 9 = 2 repetitions each
  • Round 10 = 1 repetition each
squat jump
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Squat jump

side lunges
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Side lunges (a single repetition counts when you've lunged to both sides)

curtsy lunges
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Curtsy lunges (a single repetition counts when you've lunged to both sides)

glute bridge
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Glute bridge

Another arm-scorching pyramid workout with a happy side dish of cardio. Of course, this is the exact same workout you did earlier in the week, so just try to beat your time or the number of pyramid rounds you complete.

Pyramid exercises:

  • Round 1 = 10 repetitions each
  • Round 2 = 9 repetitions each
  • Round 3 = 8 repetitions each
  • Round 4 = 7 repetitions each
  • Round 5 = 6 repetitions each
  • Round 6 = 5 repetitions each
  • Round 7 = 4 repetitions each
  • Round 8 = 3 repetitions each
  • Round 9 = 2 repetitions each
  • Round 10 = 1 repetition each
side shuffle
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Side shuffle: When you reach the opposite side, plant your outside foot and squat down to touch the ground. That counts as one repetition. 

plank up down
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Plank up-downs

shoulder pushup
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Shoulder push-ups

triceps dips
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Triceps dips 

It's time for another Tabata challenge, repeating the same Tabata program you did earlier in the week. If you'd like a change, simply try the version you didn't do the first time around. Don't forget to warm up -- you'll perform better and reduce the likelihood of injury. 

Option #1: Bodyweight Tabatas

For each of the exercises, you'll do as many reps as possible in 20 seconds, then rest for 10 seconds before moving to the next exercise. Repeat them two times through for a total of eight work-rest intervals. After completing all eight rounds, rest for a minute before repeating the full Tabata three more times. Rest an additional minute after completing each Tabata.

squat jacks
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist


Squat jacks

mountain climbers
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Mountain climbers

bear crawls
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Bear crawls

broad jump to backward hop
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Broad jump to backward hop

Option #2: Sprint Tabatas

Sprint as fast and as far as you can for 20 seconds, rest 10 seconds, then repeat, performing a total of eight rounds. After you finish a Tabata, walk slowly for a minute to recover, then dive right into the next Tabata. As with the option #1 bodyweight routine, you'll complete a total of four four-minute Tabatas to finish the workout.

Post-cardio 10-minute stretch

Don't skip your stretch! Flexibility is one of the five components of fitness, and it's vital to long-term mobility and a pain-free lifestyle.

triceps stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Triceps stretch, 30 seconds per side

shoulder stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Shoulder stretch, 30 seconds per side

chest stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Chest stretch, 30 seconds per side

quad stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Quad stretch, 30 seconds per side

forward fold
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Forward fold, 60 seconds

hip flexor stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Hip flexor stretch, 30 seconds per side

standing calf stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Standing calf stretch, 30 seconds per side

seated hamstring stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Seated hamstring stretch, 30 seconds per side

supine figure 4 stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Supine figure-4 stretch, 30 seconds per side

butterfly stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Butterfly stretch, 60 seconds

