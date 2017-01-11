Health

Week 3: Holy Crap, You're a MACHINE

By and Published On 12/28/2016 By And Published On 12/28/2016
ski swings
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist
More From Your Body, Your Year

related

How to Start Eating Healthier, Even if You Have No Clue What You're Doing

related

Why Most Popular Resolutions Don't Work (And What to Do Instead)

related

Everything You Need to Know if You're Starting to Work Out for the First Time

related

The 31-Day Gym-Free Fitness Challenge

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Next Monopoly Game Piece Might Be an Emoji

related

There's Now a Beer Made Specifically for Drinking in the Shower

related

Finally, Someone Made an Edible Poop Emoji

You're on Week 3 of the 31-Day Gym-Free Fitness Challenge. To return to the main challenge page, click here.

If you thought week two was tough, week three will be... way tougher. If that sounds like terrible news, here's the silver lining: If you make it through week three (and you can!), week four includes more rest and opportunities for recovery.

This week's workouts are primarily AMRAPs (as many rounds as possible), which means they're completely self-paced. Push yourself when you can -- you'll only get out what you put in.

Jump to day

Day 15 | Day 16 | Day 17 | Day 18 | Day 19 | Day 20 | Day 21

You've earned a low-key recovery day before diving into the meat of week three's workouts. Today, you'll return to the by-now-familiar yoga and meditation sequence, the only change from week two being the slightly longer six-minute meditation.

More From Your Body, Your Year

related

How to Start Eating Healthier, Even if You Have No Clue What You're Doing

related

Why Most Popular Resolutions Don't Work (And What to Do Instead)

related

Everything You Need to Know if You're Starting to Work Out for the First Time

related

The 31-Day Gym-Free Fitness Challenge
sun salutation B
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Three rounds Sun Salutation B + six minutes meditation

Perform the full Sun Salutation B three times through, then sit or lie on the ground in a quiet spot and meditate for six minutes. 

AMRAP stands for "as many rounds/reps as possible," which means you'll try to perform as many consecutive circuits of the prescribed exercises as you can within a predetermined timeframe.

For this workout, there are two separate AMRAPs, each of which you'll perform two times, with a break in between. The goal of the second attempt is to match or exceed the number of rounds you completed in the first attempt.

AMRAP #1: Lower body

Set a timer to count down for 10 minutes. When you're ready to start, see how many total circuits of the following exercises you can complete within the 10-minute time period. You're welcome to rest as needed, or to proceed as slowly or as quickly as you'd like while maintaining good form.

squat thrust
DANIEL FISHEL/Thrillist

15 squat thrusts

prisoner squats
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

12 prisoner squats

single leg deadlift
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

10 single-leg deadlifts (per leg)

plank jack
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

10 jumping lunges (five per leg)

After completing the 10-minute AMRAP, rest three to five minutes, then repeat the AMRAP a second time. Aim to meet or exceed the total number of rounds you completed during your first attempt during your second.

AMRAP #2: Core

Set a timer to count down for five minutes. When you start your timer, perform as many rounds as possible of the following circuit, just as you did when performing the lower-body AMRAP.

jumping lunges
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

30 plank jacks (each hop counts as one)

side planks
DANIEL FISHEL/Thrillist

15 side planks with hip dip (per side)

leg lifts
DANIEL FISHEL/Thrillist

10 leg lifts

After completing the five-minute AMRAP, rest two to four minutes, then repeat it a second time. Try to meet or exceed the number of rounds you complete on your second attempt.

Like yesterday's lower-body AMRAP, this upper-body, cardio, and core workout is also based on how many total rounds of prescribed exercises you can complete in a set period of time. Today, though, you're doing a single AMRAP, repeating it three separate times.

Each AMRAP lasts eight minutes, with a two-minute break between each eight-minute cycle. The goal is to meet or exceed the total number of rounds you complete on the first cycle during each subsequent cycle, so pay attention and don't lose count!

AMRAP prescription

Set a timer to count down for eight minutes. When you start your timer, perform as many rounds as possible of the following circuit.

jumping jack
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

50 jumping jacks

pushup
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

10 push-ups

superman lat pull
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

10 Superman lat pulls

oblique twist
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

15 oblique twists

As with all your midweek cardio routines, today you get options. The first option is similar to your week one walk/jog routine, but with a little more jogging and a little less walking. Your cardiovascular fitness should be improving, so you may be surprised at how much continuous jogging you can do.  

The second option continues this week's theme of AMRAPs, using basic bodyweight exercises you can perform inside, combining them into a simple rounds-for-time program. You'll perform two separate 12-minute AMRAPs. You'll finish your cardio in 30 minutes or less, leaving plenty of time for your standard 10-minute stretching routine.

Option #1: 30-minute walk/jog sequence

You know the drill: 30 total minutes of walking and jogging, alternating between two minutes of jogging and one minute of walking for the full 30 minutes. If jogging is completely out of the question, alternate between two minutes of speed walking and one minute of walking at a moderate pace.

Option #2: AMRAP bodyweight cardio pyramid

Remember the pyramid workouts from week two, where you started with a certain number of repetitions per exercise, then reduced the number of repetitions by one on each subsequent round? That's how this AMRAP is going to work. You'll set your timer for 12 minutes, and start each exercise with 10 reps, working your way down the pyramid as far as you can before time expires. Make note of what round you make it to. You'll rest for two minutes, then start the second 12-minute AMRAP, again starting with 10 reps for each exercise.

AMRAP #1

See how many rounds of all three exercises you can make it through following pyramid repetitions -- do 10 reps of each exercise, then nine of each, going through the circuit counting down until you reach one. You have 12 minutes to get through as many rounds as you can.

burpees
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Burpees

ski swings
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Ski swings

skaters
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Skaters

AMRAP #2

See how many rounds of all three exercises you can make it through following the pyramid repetitions detailed above. You have 12 minutes to get through as many rounds as you can.

mountain climbers
DANIEL FISHEL/Thrillist

Mountain climbers

jumping jacks
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Jumping jacks

twisting march
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Twisting march

Post-cardio 10-minute stretch

Stretch it... stretch it real good. 

triceps stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Triceps stretch, 30 seconds per side

shoulder stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Shoulder stretch, 30 seconds per side

chest stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Chest stretch, 30 seconds per side

quad stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Quad stretch, 30 seconds per side

forward fold
DANIEL FISHEL/Thrillist

Forward fold, 60 seconds

hip flexor stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Hip flexor stretch, 30 seconds per side

standing calf stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Standing calf stretch, 30 seconds per side

seated hamstring stretch
DANIEL FISHEL/Thrillist

Seated hamstring stretch, 30 seconds per side

supine figure 4 stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Supine figure-4 stretch, 30 seconds per side

butterfly stretch
DANIEL FISHEL/Thrillist

Butterfly stretch, 60 seconds

It's time to tackle the lower-body AMRAP series again. It's exactly the same as this week's previous lower-body and core workout, so try to beat your scores again. Even if it's by a single repetition, every little improvement deserves to be celebrated.

AMRAP #1: Lower body

Set a timer to count down for 10 minutes, and see how many total circuits of the following exercises you can complete.

squat thrust
DANIEL FISHEL/Thrillist

15 squat thrusts

prisoner squat
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

12 prisoner squats

single leg deadlift
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

10 single-leg deadlifts (per leg)

jumping lunges
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

10 jumping lunges (five per leg)

Continue for 10 total repetitions. If jumping lunges are too difficult, switch to alternating lunges instead.

After completing the 10-minute AMRAP, rest three to five minutes, then repeat the AMRAP a second time. Aim to meet or exceed the total number of rounds you completed during your first attempt during your second.

AMRAP #2: Core

Set a timer to count down for five minutes, then perform as many rounds as possible of the following circuit, just as you did when performing the lower-body AMRAP.

plank jacks
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

30 plank jacks (each hop counts as one)

side planks
DANIEL FISHEL/Thrillist

15 side planks with hip dip (per side)

leg lifts
DANIEL FISHEL/Thrillist

10 leg lifts

After completing the five-minute AMRAP, rest two to four minutes, then repeat it a second time. Try to meet or exceed the number of rounds your complete on your second attempt.

As always, today's upper-body, cardio, and core workout is a duplicate of the workout earlier in the week, giving you the chance to be a beast yet again. Each AMRAP lasts eight minutes, with a two-minute break between each eight-minute cycle. Beat that previous score!

AMRAP prescription

Set a timer to count down for eight minutes, then perform as many rounds as possible of the following circuit.

jumping jack
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

50 jumping jacks

pushup
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

10 push-ups

superman lat pull
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

10 Superman lat pulls

oblique twist
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

15 oblique twists

You should be a pro by now. Pick one of the 30-minute cardio options, then wrap it up with your 10-minute stretch. If you performed the AMRAP series earlier in the week, consider doing it again to see if you can beat your previous record, knocking out more rounds in each pyramid than you did before.

Option #1: 30-minute walk/jog sequence

Alternate between two minutes of jogging and one minute of walking for the full 30 minutes. If jogging is completely out of the question, alternate between two minutes of speed walking and one minute of walking at a moderate pace.

Option #2: AMRAP bodyweight cardio pyramid

You'll do both of the 12-minute AMRAP circuits below.

AMRAP #1

See how many rounds of all three exercises you can make it through following the pyramid repetitions you've come to know and love/hate. You have 12 minutes to get through as many rounds as you can.

burpees
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Burpees

ski swings
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Ski swings

skaters
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Skaters

AMRAP #2

See how many rounds of all three exercises you can make it through following the pyramid repetitions detailed above. You have 12 minutes to get through as many rounds as you can.

mountain climbers
DANIEL FISHEL/Thrillist

Mountain climbers

jumping jacks
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Jumping jacks

twisting march
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Twisting march

Post-cardio 10-minute stretch

You don't want those newly hard muscles to tense up. 

triceps stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Triceps stretch, 30 seconds per side

shoulder stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Shoulder stretch, 30 seconds per side

chest stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Chest stretch, 30 seconds per side

quad stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Quad stretch, 30 seconds per side

forward fold
DANIEL FISHEL/Thrillist

Forward fold, 60 seconds

hip flexor stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Hip flexor stretch, 30 seconds per side

calf stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Standing calf stretch, 30 seconds per side

seated hamstring stretch
DANIEL FISHEL/Thrillist

Seated hamstring stretch, 30 seconds per side

supine figure 4 stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Supine figure-4 stretch, 30 seconds per side

butterfly stretch
DANIEL FISHEL/Thrillist

Butterfly stretch, 60 seconds

Pin Week 3 for later: 

thrillist

Other Stuff You'll Like In Your Body, Your Year

related

READ MORE
Everything You Need to Know if You're Starting to Work Out for the First Time
Your Body Your Year

related

READ MORE
Nutrition Lies No Sane Person Should Believe
Your Body Your Year

related

READ MORE
The Super-Effective Weight-Loss Strategy That Almost No One Uses
Your Body Your Year

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like