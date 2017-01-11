Week 3: Holy Crap, You're a MACHINE

If you thought week two was tough, week three will be... way tougher. If that sounds like terrible news, here's the silver lining: If you make it through week three (and you can!), week four includes more rest and opportunities for recovery.
This week's workouts are primarily AMRAPs (as many rounds as possible), which means they're completely self-paced. Push yourself when you can -- you'll only get out what you put in.
You've earned a low-key recovery day before diving into the meat of week three's workouts. Today, you'll return to the by-now-familiar yoga and meditation sequence, the only change from week two being the slightly longer six-minute meditation.
Three rounds Sun Salutation B + six minutes meditation
Perform the full Sun Salutation B three times through, then sit or lie on the ground in a quiet spot and meditate for six minutes.
AMRAP stands for "as many rounds/reps as possible," which means you'll try to perform as many consecutive circuits of the prescribed exercises as you can within a predetermined timeframe.
For this workout, there are two separate AMRAPs, each of which you'll perform two times, with a break in between. The goal of the second attempt is to match or exceed the number of rounds you completed in the first attempt.
AMRAP #1: Lower body
Set a timer to count down for 10 minutes. When you're ready to start, see how many total circuits of the following exercises you can complete within the 10-minute time period. You're welcome to rest as needed, or to proceed as slowly or as quickly as you'd like while maintaining good form.
After completing the 10-minute AMRAP, rest three to five minutes, then repeat the AMRAP a second time. Aim to meet or exceed the total number of rounds you completed during your first attempt during your second.
AMRAP #2: Core
Set a timer to count down for five minutes. When you start your timer, perform as many rounds as possible of the following circuit, just as you did when performing the lower-body AMRAP.
After completing the five-minute AMRAP, rest two to four minutes, then repeat it a second time. Try to meet or exceed the number of rounds you complete on your second attempt.
Like yesterday's lower-body AMRAP, this upper-body, cardio, and core workout is also based on how many total rounds of prescribed exercises you can complete in a set period of time. Today, though, you're doing a single AMRAP, repeating it three separate times.
Each AMRAP lasts eight minutes, with a two-minute break between each eight-minute cycle. The goal is to meet or exceed the total number of rounds you complete on the first cycle during each subsequent cycle, so pay attention and don't lose count!
AMRAP prescription
Set a timer to count down for eight minutes. When you start your timer, perform as many rounds as possible of the following circuit.
As with all your midweek cardio routines, today you get options. The first option is similar to your week one walk/jog routine, but with a little more jogging and a little less walking. Your cardiovascular fitness should be improving, so you may be surprised at how much continuous jogging you can do.
The second option continues this week's theme of AMRAPs, using basic bodyweight exercises you can perform inside, combining them into a simple rounds-for-time program. You'll perform two separate 12-minute AMRAPs. You'll finish your cardio in 30 minutes or less, leaving plenty of time for your standard 10-minute stretching routine.
Option #1: 30-minute walk/jog sequence
You know the drill: 30 total minutes of walking and jogging, alternating between two minutes of jogging and one minute of walking for the full 30 minutes. If jogging is completely out of the question, alternate between two minutes of speed walking and one minute of walking at a moderate pace.
Option #2: AMRAP bodyweight cardio pyramid
Remember the pyramid workouts from week two, where you started with a certain number of repetitions per exercise, then reduced the number of repetitions by one on each subsequent round? That's how this AMRAP is going to work. You'll set your timer for 12 minutes, and start each exercise with 10 reps, working your way down the pyramid as far as you can before time expires. Make note of what round you make it to. You'll rest for two minutes, then start the second 12-minute AMRAP, again starting with 10 reps for each exercise.
AMRAP #1
See how many rounds of all three exercises you can make it through following pyramid repetitions -- do 10 reps of each exercise, then nine of each, going through the circuit counting down until you reach one. You have 12 minutes to get through as many rounds as you can.
AMRAP #2
See how many rounds of all three exercises you can make it through following the pyramid repetitions detailed above. You have 12 minutes to get through as many rounds as you can.
Post-cardio 10-minute stretch
Stretch it... stretch it real good.
Triceps stretch, 30 seconds per side
Shoulder stretch, 30 seconds per side
Chest stretch, 30 seconds per side
Quad stretch, 30 seconds per side
Forward fold, 60 seconds
Hip flexor stretch, 30 seconds per side
Standing calf stretch, 30 seconds per side
Seated hamstring stretch, 30 seconds per side
Supine figure-4 stretch, 30 seconds per side
Butterfly stretch, 60 seconds
It's time to tackle the lower-body AMRAP series again. It's exactly the same as this week's previous lower-body and core workout, so try to beat your scores again. Even if it's by a single repetition, every little improvement deserves to be celebrated.
AMRAP #1: Lower body
Set a timer to count down for 10 minutes, and see how many total circuits of the following exercises you can complete.
Continue for 10 total repetitions. If jumping lunges are too difficult, switch to alternating lunges instead.
After completing the 10-minute AMRAP, rest three to five minutes, then repeat the AMRAP a second time. Aim to meet or exceed the total number of rounds you completed during your first attempt during your second.
AMRAP #2: Core
Set a timer to count down for five minutes, then perform as many rounds as possible of the following circuit, just as you did when performing the lower-body AMRAP.
30 plank jacks (each hop counts as one)
15 side planks with hip dip (per side)
After completing the five-minute AMRAP, rest two to four minutes, then repeat it a second time. Try to meet or exceed the number of rounds your complete on your second attempt.
As always, today's upper-body, cardio, and core workout is a duplicate of the workout earlier in the week, giving you the chance to be a beast yet again. Each AMRAP lasts eight minutes, with a two-minute break between each eight-minute cycle. Beat that previous score!
AMRAP prescription
Set a timer to count down for eight minutes, then perform as many rounds as possible of the following circuit.
You should be a pro by now. Pick one of the 30-minute cardio options, then wrap it up with your 10-minute stretch. If you performed the AMRAP series earlier in the week, consider doing it again to see if you can beat your previous record, knocking out more rounds in each pyramid than you did before.
Option #1: 30-minute walk/jog sequence
Alternate between two minutes of jogging and one minute of walking for the full 30 minutes. If jogging is completely out of the question, alternate between two minutes of speed walking and one minute of walking at a moderate pace.
Option #2: AMRAP bodyweight cardio pyramid
You'll do both of the 12-minute AMRAP circuits below.
AMRAP #1
See how many rounds of all three exercises you can make it through following the pyramid repetitions you've come to know and love/hate. You have 12 minutes to get through as many rounds as you can.
AMRAP #2
See how many rounds of all three exercises you can make it through following the pyramid repetitions detailed above. You have 12 minutes to get through as many rounds as you can.
