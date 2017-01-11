Week 3: Holy Crap, You're a MACHINE

AMRAP stands for "as many rounds/reps as possible," which means you'll try to perform as many consecutive circuits of the prescribed exercises as you can within a predetermined timeframe.

For this workout, there are two separate AMRAPs, each of which you'll perform two times, with a break in between. The goal of the second attempt is to match or exceed the number of rounds you completed in the first attempt.

AMRAP #1: Lower body

Set a timer to count down for 10 minutes. When you're ready to start, see how many total circuits of the following exercises you can complete within the 10-minute time period. You're welcome to rest as needed, or to proceed as slowly or as quickly as you'd like while maintaining good form.