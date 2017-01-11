Week 4 and Beyond: You Did It! You Really Did It!

Cardio: 30-minute walk/jog

Walk for five minutes, then cycle between one minute jogging and one minute walking for the next 20 minutes. Finish with five more minutes of walking. At the end of your 30-minute routine, you should feel warmed up, but not exhausted.

Final assessment

The final assessment is exactly the same as the initial assessment. All you need is a timer and some mental fortitude. See how many squats you can do in a minute, followed by how many push-ups you can do in a minute. Finish it off with a plank for as long as you can hold it.