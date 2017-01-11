Week 4 and Beyond: You Did It! You Really Did It!

You're officially in the homestretch! One week of workouts to go, plus three "final days" routines to finish out the month.
While your upper-body and lower-body routines this week will certainly be challenging, the good news is that your cardio and flexibility days are much less taxing than during weeks two and three. Enjoy the break... hell, maybe even splurge on a massage. You've earned it.
If you've been following this entire challenge, you know that yoga day is now your favorite day, because it doesn't kick your ass as hard. The only change to the sequence is the length of time for meditation at the end of the flow.
Today's challenge is to make it to eight full minutes of quiet meditation. It may seem like a long time to sit there and "do nothing," but it's a stress-reducing practice just about everyone could do more often.
Three rounds Sun Salutation B + eight minutes meditation
Perform the full Sun Salutation B, then sit or lie on the ground in a quiet spot and meditate for eight minutes.
The goal of today's routine is to toast your lower body and core by performing a series of back-to-back exercises that all target the same muscle groups, but in slightly different ways. Your body will burn as you rack up the repetitions, so take brief breaks to shake out your legs if you need to (you probably will).
After completing each series, rest one minute before starting the next series. When you've made your way through all four series, rest two minutes, then perform all four series a second time through. The entire workout should take about 35 minutes, including rest periods.
Series #1: Squats
Rest one minute.
Series #2: Lunges
Rest one minute.
Series #3: Glutes and hammies
30 seconds glute bridge pulses
Rest one minute.
Series #4: Core
Rest two minutes, then repeat the full sequence.
If you can find it in yourself to push through this upper-body burnout, you'll get a bit of a break tomorrow. Trust me, you’ll have earned it.
Just like yesterday’s routine, you'll perform a series of exercises back to back, all designed to fire up the same general muscle groups, albeit in slightly different ways. After completing all three series, you'll get a slightly longer break before performing the whole routine two more times for a total of three rounds. You'll wrap up the workout in just under 40 minutes.
Series #1: Anterior Chain
Rest one minute.
Series #2: Posterior chain
Rest one minute.
Series #3: Total upper body
Rest two minutes, then repeat the entire workout two more times.
The last two weeks have served up some brutal cardio routines in addition to intense strength-training workouts. In all likelihood, you're ready for an easier option.
Well, today's your lucky day. Your cardio workout consists of nothing more than a 30-minute walk. You can do this outside, you can do it inside, or you can simply march in place while watching TV. The point is to raise your heart rate a moderate amount, facilitating active rest that encourages blood flow to your tired, sore muscles. After your 30-minute walk, finish up with your standard 10-minute stretching routine.
Post-cardio 10-minute stretch
By now you can probably do this stretch series by heart, so relax into each stretch and see if you've gained any flexibility over the course of the last month.
Triceps stretch, 30 seconds per side
Shoulder stretch, 30 seconds per side
Chest stretch, 30 seconds per side
Quad stretch, 30 seconds per side
Forward fold, 60 seconds
Hip flexor stretch, 30 seconds per side
Standing calf stretch, 30 seconds per side
Seated hamstring stretch, 30 seconds per side
Supine figure-4 stretch, 30 seconds per side
Butterfly stretch, 60 seconds
After yesterday's low-key cardio routine, it's time to burn out your legs again. You'll repeat the lower-body workout from earlier in the week, performing each series with a keen focus on form. It’s always better to use correct form and do fewer repetitions than crank out a bunch of reps with bad form. The entire workout should last about 35 minutes.
Series #1: Squats
Rest one minute.
Series #2: Lunges
30 seconds low-lunge pulse, left leg
Rest one minute.
Series #3: Glutes and hammies
30 seconds glute bridge pulses
Rest one minute.
Series #4: Core
Rest two minutes, then repeat the full sequence.
Believe it or not, this is your last upper-body workout for the entire challenge. You have just a few days left to go, and with the exception of one more killer total-body routine, the hardest work is behind you.
Just because the end's in sight, doesn't mean it's time to slack off. Repeat this burnout from earlier in the week and give it every ounce of your newly solid body. Remember, it takes less than 40 minutes -- that's nothin' in the grand scheme of things.
Series #1: Anterior chain
Rest one minute.
Series #2: Posterior chain
Rest one minute.
Series #3: Total upper body
Rest two minutes, then repeat the entire workout two more times.
You have just three days left before the month is over! You may think now's not the time to take it easy, but just like marathoners taper their workouts leading up to their big race, you've got a final assessment coming up, and it's a good idea to make sure your body enjoys enough rest to prepare for the big day.
Today’s cardio routine is the same as the routine from earlier in the week -- simply take a 30-minute walk. Once you're done, stretch it out!
Post-cardio 10-minute stretch
Consider this stretch the calm before the storm of a frantic last few challenge days.
Triceps stretch, 30 seconds per side
Shoulder stretch, 30 seconds per side
Chest stretch, 30 seconds per side
Quad stretch, 30 seconds per side
Forward fold, 60 seconds
Hip flexor stretch, 30 seconds per side
Standing calf stretch, 30 seconds per side
Seated hamstring stretch, 30 seconds per side
Supine figure-4 stretch, 30 seconds per side
Butterfly stretch, 60 seconds
It's your final yoga routine! Does your body feel looser? Are you more relaxed? Do you have less joint pain?
Complete the Sun Salutation B three times through, just like you did in the preceding weeks, then wrap it up with a 10-minute meditation.
Three rounds Sun Salutation B + 10 minutes of meditation
The end is near!
After a couple of low-key workouts, it's time for one last killer conditioning routine designed to torch your major muscle groups while raising your heart rate. Leave it all on the line and push yourself -- the entire routine takes less than 25 minutes.
Today's workout is five minutes of stair climbing, followed by four four-minute Tabatas. You'll get one minute of rest between each series. Find a stairwell, get your timer ready, and be prepared to work.
Series #1: Stair climbing
Set a timer for five minutes and find a set of stairs. When the time starts, climb up and down the stairs as fast as you can for the whole five minutes.
Rest one minute.
Series #2: Squat jumps Tabata
As with all Tabatas (including the ones to follow), you'll perform eight rounds of 20 seconds work and 10 seconds rest, for a total of four minutes. Use a Tabata timer to time the intervals for you.
Rest one minute.
Series #3: Jumping lunges Tabata
Rest one minute
Series #4: Skaters Tabata
Rest one minute.
Series #5: Mountain climbers Tabata
Congratulations! You've officially made it to the end of the Thrillist Gym-Free Fitness Challenge. Today's workout involves a moderate-intensity walk/jog cardio routine to get your body nice and warmed up, followed by your final assessment.
Yes, today is the day you get to gauge your improvements, repeating the exercises you performed on day one to see how much stronger you are. Make sure you have your initial assessment numbers handy for an easy comparison.
Cardio: 30-minute walk/jog
Walk for five minutes, then cycle between one minute jogging and one minute walking for the next 20 minutes. Finish with five more minutes of walking. At the end of your 30-minute routine, you should feel warmed up, but not exhausted.
Final assessment
The final assessment is exactly the same as the initial assessment. All you need is a timer and some mental fortitude. See how many squats you can do in a minute, followed by how many push-ups you can do in a minute. Finish it off with a plank for as long as you can hold it.