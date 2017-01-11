30-Minute Lunch-Hour Workouts That Won't Turn You Into a Sweaty Mess

Having a job in the real world is hard. Instead of filling your lunch hour with recess and processed sugar, you’re faced with the realities of overloaded schedules and nutrition labels telling you that everything you eat is terrible.

To bring a little bit of recess back into your schedule, Barry’s Bootcamp trainer Bradley Seidenglanz recommended some of the best workouts you can squeeze in during lunch, without having to squeeze out your shirt before returning to your desk. Sure, there may be some droplets here and there, but nothing a quick paper towel rubdown in the bathroom can’t fix -- and if you don’t even have 30 minutes, you can always shorten the number of sets.